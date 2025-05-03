Human Fetus Found Hanging From Overhead Wires In Gorakhpur, Police Launch Investigation

A fetus was found hanging from electric wires near Sahjanwa station in Gorakhpur. Police are scanning CCTV and investigating how it ended up 20 feet above ground.

In a deeply disturbing incident, a human fetus was discovered hanging from overhead electrical wires, about 20 feet above the ground, near the Keshavpur power substation behind Platform-2 of Sahjanwa railway station in Gorakhpur on Friday.

The shocking sight was first noticed by local residents, who saw the fetus entangled in the electric wires and immediately informed the police. Authorities arrived at the scene and carefully retrieved the fetus.

Police have sent the fetus for post-mortem examination to determine more details about the case. Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Srivastava said that CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed, and door-to-door inquiries are being conducted. “It’s possible the fetus was thrown from a nearby railway-side building, but investigations are ongoing,” said SP Srivastava.

Questions Arise Over Shocking Discovery

The scene has left locals in shock, with many wondering how such an incident could occur in a populated area near a railway station. Police have not ruled out the possibility of a criminal act and are continuing their efforts to trace those responsible.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is not the first time such a horrifying discovery has taken place near public infrastructure, raising concerns about public safety, illegal abortions, and abandonment of fetuses.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward to help the investigation.

ALSO READ: 7 Dead, 40 Injured In A Massive Stampede In Shirgao Jatra In Goa, CM Sawant Monitors