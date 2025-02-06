‘Humiliation Of Indians Is Unacceptable’: Shashi Tharoor Condemns US Deportation Of Indian Immigrants| NewsX Exclusive

In a heated debate in both houses of Parliament, Congress raised concerns over the distressing manner in which illegal immigrants were deported from the United States to India, criticizing the inhumane treatment of Indian nationals. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader, joined NewsX for an exclusive interview, where he voiced strong opposition to the humiliating deportation process, which saw Indians shackled, manhandled, and escorted onto military flights with jingoistic background music.

Tharoor emphasized that while the US has the sovereign right to deport illegal immigrants, the manner in which it was done was unacceptable. “The deportation is legally acceptable, but the humiliation of these individuals is not. We expect better treatment from a friendly power like the United States,” Tharoor remarked. He also pointed out that countries like Colombia had protested against similar treatment of their nationals, taking a firm stand by refusing to allow American military planes to land in Colombia, highlighting a contrast in international diplomacy.

Diplomatic Failure: Tharoor Criticizes Lack Of Swift Action

Addressing concerns about India’s diplomatic stance with the US, Tharoor expressed disappointment over the lack of swift action. “If our relationship with the US is as good as claimed, this issue should have been addressed immediately,” he stated, criticizing the US for treating deportations as an electoral issue under President Trump. Tharoor added that the deportations, while legal, should have been conducted with more dignity and respect for human rights. He underscored that many deportees were often victims of unscrupulous agents and should not be stigmatized as criminals upon their return.

Hypothetically speaking, Tharoor questioned how the US would respond if an American citizen were treated in a similar manner in India, stating that it would likely spark significant protests and possibly more severe reactions. “We know how to treat our guests with respect, and we expect the same in return,” he said, stressing the importance of national self-respect and dignity.

India Must Defend Its Nationals, Tharoor Urges

In response to whether Donald Trump’s aggressive approach to deportations could pose a challenge for India, Tharoor acknowledged the issue but pointed to the example of Colombia, which had taken a stand against such treatment. He suggested that India should assert its position firmly with the US, urging them to treat deportees humanely while respecting the country’s national pride.

Tharoor concluded the interview by reiterating that while India recognizes the legality of deportations, it will not tolerate the mistreatment of its citizens. “We must defend the dignity of our people, no matter where they are,” he said.

The issue of deportation and the manner in which it is handled continues to spark debate, as both Indian authorities and citizens demand better treatment for their fellow nationals returning home.

Watch the full interview here:

