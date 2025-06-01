‘Hundreds of Terrorists Killed, This Hurts Didi’s Stomach’: Amit Shah Rips Into Mamata Banerjee Over Operation Sindoor

According to Shah, her comments undermined the efforts of security personnel and sent a dangerous political message.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took sharp aim at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during his address in Kolkata on Sunday, criticising her remarks against India’s counter-terrorism mission, Operation Sindoor.

Shah accused Banerjee of politicising a national security operation in which the Indian forces, according to him, dealt a heavy blow to terrorist bases across the border. He said the Chief Minister’s comments opposing the operation reflected her appeasement politics and misplaced priorities.

‘100s of Terrorists Killed, But It Hurts Didi’s Stomach’

Referring to Operation Sindoor — a recent anti-terror strike carried out across the Pakistan border — Shah alleged that Mamata Banerjee was more concerned about her vote bank than national security.

“… If Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has courage, she should try to contest elections without violence, her deposit would be seized. Mamata Banerjee has crossed all limits of appeasement for the votebank… Our people were killed in Pahalgam… Under Operation Sindoor, we went 100km (inside Pakistan) and destroyed their headquarters. 100s of terrorists were killed, and this hurts Didi’s stomach… She gave a political speech and opposed Operation Sindoor,”

He claimed the Chief Minister was more disturbed by the success of Indian forces than the threat posed by terrorism. According to Shah, her comments undermined the efforts of security personnel and sent a dangerous political message.

Banerjee Accused of Obstructing Border Security

Taking the criticism further, Shah linked Mamata Banerjee’s stand on the operation to what he described as a broader pattern of compromising national interests.

He alleged that the West Bengal government was actively preventing the central government from fencing the India-Bangladesh border, a move he claimed was essential to stop illegal infiltration.

“Mamata Banerjee has opened the nation’s borders for Bangladeshis. She is allowing infiltration… Mamata Banerjee cannot stop infiltration; only a Lotus government can do that. We have asked her for land to create the fence… She is not providing land at the borders, so that infiltration continues, and her vote bank keeps increasing, and your nephew becomes the CM after you. But this is not going to happen…”

Call to Women Voters and a Final Warning

Shah also targeted Mamata Banerjee for allegedly disrespecting cultural and emotional sentiments, especially those of women in Bengal, referencing her reaction to the symbolic use of ‘Sindoor’.

“CM has also played with the emotions of crores of women in the country… The sisters and mothers of West Bengal should teach Mamata Banerjee the value of Sindoor in the upcoming elections…”

He concluded his speech with a warning to all those opposing the government’s national security actions, asserting that the central administration, under Prime Minister Modi, would not yield.

“…Mamata Banerjee may favour the Pakistani terrorists as much as she wants, but I want to tell her that this is PM Modi’s government and Operation Sindoor is not yet over. Anyone who dares anything will be given a proper answer,” said Amit Shah.

With Inputs From ANI

