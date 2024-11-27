Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Husband Asks To Stop Making Instagram Reels, Woman Ends 12 Years Of Marriage With Divorce

A woman’s passion for creating Instagram reels became the reason for ending her 12-year marriage in Bhopal. Her growing online success clashed with her husband’s demands, ultimately leading to a mutual divorce.

Husband Asks To Stop Making Instagram Reels, Woman Ends 12 Years Of Marriage With Divorce

A woman’s passion for creating social media reels, including the Instagram reels, led to the dissolution of her 12-year marriage in Bhopal. The 30-year-old woman chose to pursue her interest in making reels rather than compromise, resulting in a divorce finalized with mutual consent by the Bhopal District Family Court.

Instagram reeks allowed her to earn

The woman, who works at a play school, was married to a laborer, and the couple has a one-year-old son. According to the woman, her husband was an alcoholic who subjected her to abuse and violence. Over time, she pursued her education and secured a job at a play school. Alongside her work, she began making reels for Facebook and Instagram, which garnered significant attention and allowed her to earn an income of ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month.

Husband demanded to stop creating Instagram reels

Her growing popularity and financial independence led to networking with other content creators, which included receiving phone calls and visits from collaborators at her home. This did not sit well with her husband, who she claimed was jealous of her success. The husband demanded that she stop creating reels, but she refused, leading to escalating disputes. Eventually, the couple decided to part ways and filed for divorce, which the court approved.

Role of social media in marital disputes

Counsellors and sociologists have noted that social media plays a disruptive role in about 60% of marital disputes. They say that often, one partner becomes addicted to a social media platform, leaving the other feeling neglected. This leads to marriages facing strain when neither party is willing to compromise.

Social media can strain relationships by creating constant distractions, developing comparisons to others, and reducing the quality of shared time. It can also trigger conflicts over excessive device usage or evoke jealousy due to online interactions.

