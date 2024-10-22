Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Husband Requests Medical Examination Of His Wife’s Gender

A husband has approached the Delhi High Court requesting that the Delhi Police conduct a medical examination of his wife at a Central Government hospital to establish her gender.

Husband Requests Medical Examination Of His Wife’s Gender

A husband has approached the Delhi High Court requesting that the Delhi Police conduct a medical examination of his wife at a Central Government hospital to establish her gender.
The petitioner Husband has alleged that his wife is a “transgender individual,” a fact he has claimed was fraudulently hidden before their marriage.
He has contended that this concealment has caused him mental trauma, prevented the consummation of their marriage, and led to various false legal proceedings against him.
The plea, submitted by Advocate Abhishek Kumar Choudhary, has acknowledged that an individual’s sex or gender identity is a private matter. However, it emphasizes that in the context of marriage, the rights of both parties are interconnected. To ensure a healthy and peaceful marital life, it is crucial to balance and respect the fundamental rights to life of both individuals as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.
The plea further stated that the petitioner has a fundamental right to a fair investigation and determination of facts before being subjected to legal proceedings designed for women.
It asserted that the petitioner should not be required to pay maintenance or face allegations under domestic violence and dowry laws if the wife does not qualify as a “woman” within the meaning and scope of these legislations.
Earlier, the petitioner approached the trial court under Section 151 of the CPC to request the formation of a medical board for his wife’s examination. However, the trial court subsequently dismissed his application for the medical examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Filed under

Husband demands wifes gender checkup
Advertisement

Also Read

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox