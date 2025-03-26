Husband’s Deadly Revenge: Haryana Man Buries Tenant Alive After Discovering Wife’s Affair

A deadly web of betrayal and revenge unfolded in Rohtak when a landlord, enraged over his tenant’s affair with his wife, allegedly buried him alive in a chilling act of vengeance. The gruesome murder remained hidden for months until an intensive police probe unraveled the horrifying truth.

In a chilling act of revenge, a man in Rohtak, Haryana, allegedly kidnapped and buried his tenant alive after discovering an affair between the tenant and his wife, police said. The gruesome murder, which took place in December last year, came to light only after an extensive police investigation led to the accused’s arrest.

Discovery of an Affair and the Murder Plot

According to officials, the accused, identified as Hardeep, was enraged upon learning that his tenant, Jagdeep, was allegedly having an affair with his wife. Jagdeep, a yoga instructor at Baba Mastnath University in Rohtak, had been living in a portion of Hardeep’s house as a tenant.

Hardeep meticulously planned his revenge. He hired laborers to dig a seven-foot-deep pit in Pantavas village of Charkhi Dadri, misleading them by saying it was meant for a borewell. Once the pit was ready, he waited for the right moment to execute his plan.

The Brutal Killing That Shook Haryana

On December 24, after Jagdeep returned home from work, Hardeep and a group of his friends abducted him. Jagdeep, originally from Mandothi village in Jhajjar district, was tied up, assaulted, and then taken to the prepared site.

To ensure he couldn’t call for help, the group taped Jagdeep’s mouth shut before throwing him into the pit. They then filled the pit with mud, burying him alive in a horrific act of vengeance.

The crime initially went undetected. Jagdeep’s family filed a missing person’s complaint at the Shivaji Colony Police Station on January 3—ten days after his murder. Despite an initial lack of leads, police made a breakthrough when they analyzed Jagdeep’s call records.

Haryana Authorities Speak Out

The evidence led them to detain Hardeep and one of his accomplices, Dharampal. Under police custody and interrogation, the two men confessed to the crime, revealing the full extent of their involvement.

On March 24, exactly three months after the murder, authorities recovered Jagdeep’s body from the pit.

“There are other accused in the case, who will also be arrested soon. The post-mortem has been conducted, and we are waiting for the report,” said Crime Investigation Agency unit in charge Kuldeep Singh.

