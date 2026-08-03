Hyderabad 17-Year-Old Driving Without Licence Runs Over Man After Crashing Into 7 Parked Two-Wheelers | Watch CCTV Video

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly driving a Maruti Baleno without a licence and rammed into seven parked two-wheelers before finally crashing into a motorcycle carrying two brothers in Hyderabad’s Borabanda area on Sunday. There’s CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced online, and in it the vehicle seems to run over one of the riders after the initial collision. Both men sustained serious injuries and were rushed to private hospitals. Meanwhile police have registered a case and started an investigation.

What CCTV Captures?

CCTV footage of the incident, it shows a 17-year-old losing control of the Maruti Baleno before it crashed into a row of seven parked two-wheelers and then later, it slammed into a motorcycle carrying two brothers.

Hyderabad, Telangana: A 17-year-old minor lost control of a rented car in Karmika Nagar on Sunday, crashing into seven parked vehicles and injuring two brothers who were on their way to church. Police said the teenager was driving without a valid licence. The injured victims were… pic.twitter.com/8JByabgBkR — Indian🇮🇳 (@singh31919) August 2, 2026







At the moment of impact the collision threw both men off the bike. One of them managed to move out of the car’s path and walked away with minor injuries. But the other rider, who was sitting on the pillion, was run over by the car and ended up trapped underneath it.

Right away, people nearby rushed in to help and lifted the car to get the injured man out.

The victims were later identified as Rajkumar (60) and Prabhakar (55). They were travelling to church. Both of them suffered serious injuries, and they were taken to different private hospitals for treatment.

Did Minor Successfully Flee From the Incident Site?

After the accident, the minor allegedly tried to run off from the spot. But local residents chased him, caught him a little distance away and allegedly assaulted him before the police actually reached the scene.

Police said the teenager allegedly took the car after finding the keys in the vehicle while cleaning it. The Madhuranagar Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident further.

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