LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Hyderabad 17-Year-Old Driving Without Licence Runs Over Man After Crashing Into 7 Parked Two-Wheelers | Watch CCTV Video

Hyderabad 17-Year-Old Driving Without Licence Runs Over Man After Crashing Into 7 Parked Two-Wheelers | Watch CCTV Video

A 17-year-old allegedly driving a Maruti Baleno without a licence crashed into seven parked two-wheelers before hitting a motorcycle carrying two brothers in Hyderabad's Borabanda. CCTV footage captured the incident, in which one of the riders was run over and trapped under the car.

Hyderabad 17-Year-Old Driving Without Licence Runs Over Man After Crashing Into 7 Parked Two-Wheelers. Photo: Video Grab
Hyderabad 17-Year-Old Driving Without Licence Runs Over Man After Crashing Into 7 Parked Two-Wheelers. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 08:12 IST

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly driving a Maruti Baleno without a licence and rammed into seven parked two-wheelers before finally crashing into a motorcycle carrying two brothers in Hyderabad’s Borabanda area on Sunday. There’s CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced online, and in it the vehicle seems to run over one of the riders after the initial collision. Both men sustained serious injuries and were rushed to private hospitals. Meanwhile police have registered a case and started an investigation.

What CCTV Captures? 

CCTV footage of the incident, it shows a 17-year-old losing control of the Maruti Baleno before it crashed into a row of seven parked two-wheelers and then later, it slammed into a motorcycle carrying two brothers.

You Might Be Interested In



At the moment of impact the collision threw both men off the bike. One of them managed to move out of the car’s path and walked away with minor injuries. But the other rider, who was sitting on the pillion, was run over by the car and ended up trapped underneath it.

Right away, people nearby rushed in to help and lifted the car to get the injured man out.

The victims were later identified as Rajkumar (60) and Prabhakar (55). They were travelling to church. Both of them suffered serious injuries, and they were taken to different private hospitals for treatment. 

Did Minor Successfully Flee From the Incident Site? 

After the accident, the minor allegedly tried to run off from the spot. But local residents chased him, caught him a little distance away and allegedly assaulted him before the police actually reached the scene.

Police said the teenager allegedly took the car after finding the keys in the vehicle while cleaning it. The Madhuranagar Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident further. 

Also Read: How Financial Distress Forced A Family Of Three In Pune’s Pimpri To Take Their Own Lives 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hyderabad 17-Year-Old Driving Without Licence Runs Over Man After Crashing Into 7 Parked Two-Wheelers | Watch CCTV Video
Tags: CCTV Videohyderabad newsroad safety

RELATED News

How Financial Distress Forced A Family Of Three In Pune’s Pimpri To Take Their Own Lives

Sun Pharma Recalls 10 Eye Drops in India: What Patients Need To Know

Can An Expired Driving Licence Put Your Car Insurance At Risk? What SC Ruling Means

Friend Shoots Friend in Delhi’s Bawana After Minor Argument, Police Intensify Search Operation

What Is an Avalanche and Why Is It So Deadly? Mountaineer Nirmal Purja’s Death Puts Spotlight on Mountain Risks

LATEST NEWS

Football’s New Secret Weapon? How ‘Smart Urinals’ Are Helping Elite Clubs Track Hydration— Explained

Choose Your Words Wisely: Manu Bhaker’s Strong Message to Youth Amid Prime Minister Modi’s Stance On ‘Abuse’

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Sign Off With 39 Medals As Judoka, Mirabai Chanu And Jaismine Lamboria Among 13 Clinch Gold In Glasgow

Is Shivangi Joshi Eliminated From Lock Upp 2 Or Is There Another Twist Waiting? Here’s What We Know

Commonwealth Games 2026: Gold Medallist Jaismine Lamboria to Carry India’s Flag at Closing Ceremony

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honours Winners At Closing Ceremony

Why Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Family Almost File A Missing Complaint For Son Jason Sanjay? Director Recalls Midnight Scare

Durand Cup 2026: Samaleswari Sporting Shock Two-Time Champions Mohammedan SC 3-2

Bhuvneshwar Kumar For 2027 ODI World Cup? RCB Star Says ‘If I Get Another Opportunity, That’s Great’

Ayushmann Khurrana And Sharvari Wrap Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything To Know

Hyderabad 17-Year-Old Driving Without Licence Runs Over Man After Crashing Into 7 Parked Two-Wheelers | Watch CCTV Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hyderabad 17-Year-Old Driving Without Licence Runs Over Man After Crashing Into 7 Parked Two-Wheelers | Watch CCTV Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hyderabad 17-Year-Old Driving Without Licence Runs Over Man After Crashing Into 7 Parked Two-Wheelers | Watch CCTV Video
Hyderabad 17-Year-Old Driving Without Licence Runs Over Man After Crashing Into 7 Parked Two-Wheelers | Watch CCTV Video
Hyderabad 17-Year-Old Driving Without Licence Runs Over Man After Crashing Into 7 Parked Two-Wheelers | Watch CCTV Video
Hyderabad 17-Year-Old Driving Without Licence Runs Over Man After Crashing Into 7 Parked Two-Wheelers | Watch CCTV Video

QUICK LINKS