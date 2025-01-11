Hyderabad Court Relaxes Allu Arjun’s Bail Conditions, Grants Permission To Travel Abroad

In a significant relief for actor Allu Arjun, a court has relaxed the conditions of his bail in the 'Pushpa 2' stampede case, exempting him from appearing before the investigating officer every Sunday.

The court also granted him permission to travel abroad to specific countries, with the stipulation that he must inform the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Chikkadpally police station whenever required. Additionally, the actor must share his travel schedule and accommodation details for each trip until the charge sheet is filed.

The court’s decision follows a petition filed by Allu Arjun seeking relaxation of the bail conditions. While the court allowed these modifications, it maintained that the other bail conditions would remain unchanged.

Earlier, when Allu Arjun was granted regular bail on January 3, the court had mandated that he appear before the investigating officer every Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for two months or until the charge sheet was filed, whichever came first. The actor was also prohibited from leaving the country without prior court permission and was instructed to cooperate fully with the investigation, refraining from interfering with the ongoing probe or influencing witnesses.

Allu Arjun had been arrested on December 13 in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. He was released from jail on December 14 after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks, which ended on January 10. Following this, the actor filed a regular bail petition, leading to the court’s decision to ease the conditions.

The stampede, which occurred on December 4, led to the death of a 35-year-old woman and left her eight-year-old son injured as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of the actor. The incident prompted the city police to file a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chikkadpally police station, based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s family.

With the latest ruling, the actor has been granted more flexibility, but the ongoing investigation into the tragic incident continues.

