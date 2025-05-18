Hyderabad Fire Near Charminar: At Least 17 Dead; PM Announces Compensation

At least 17 people were killed after a massive fire broke out early Saturday morning in Hyderabad's Gulzar House area, near the historic Charminar. Rescue efforts continued for hours as officials suspect a short circuit may have triggered the deadly blaze.

Fire in Bustling Commercial Establishments

The fire erupted around 6:30 am in the Gulzar House area, which is lined with jewellery shops and bustling commercial establishments. According to a fire department official, the control room received an emergency call early in the morning, and eleven fire engines were immediately deployed to the site.

Rescue operations continued for several hours as firefighters battled the intense blaze. Several injured individuals were shifted to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care.

PM Modi, CM Revanth Reddy React to Hyderabad Fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident and announced financial relief for the victims. In a statement posted by the Prime Minister’s Office on X, he said:

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

PMO tweets, “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The… pic.twitter.com/3LJ9ZXTLnB — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also expressed shock over the incident. He directed officials to intensify relief efforts and ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment.

Union Minister Visits Hyderabad Fire Site, Flags Equipment Gaps

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy visited the site and met with the bereaved families. He revealed that the affected family lived above their shop in the same building.

“I met the family members. Such incidents are very sad. I am not accusing anyone, but police, municipality, fire and electricity departments must be made stronger. I was told the firefighters today did not have proper equipment initially. We must bring better technology in the coming days. I will talk to the central government and the Prime Minister and try to get financial help for the families of those who died in this incident,” the minister stated.

Bodies Recovered, Full Details Awaited

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar confirmed that all the bodies had been recovered and sent to hospitals. He added that the state government would soon release full details of the tragedy.

