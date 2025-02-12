Hyderabad: Meat Found At Hanuman Temple, Protests Erupt

In response to the growing tension, Hyderabad police deployed a heavy contingent of over 150 personnel and paramilitary forces near the temple. Barricades were set up, and only residents were allowed access to the area.

A protest erupted in Hyderabad on Wednesday after pieces of meat were discovered inside the premises of the Hanuman Temple in Tappachabutra, a sensitive area in the old city. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, has sparked communal tension and raised questions regarding the security and safety of sacred spaces in the city.

At approximately 6:30 AM, the temple priest discovered pieces of meat near the Shiv Lingam inside the temple complex. Alarmed, the priest immediately informed the temple committee, which subsequently alerted the local authorities. The police quickly cordoned off the area, reviewed available CCTV footage, and began an investigation into the origins of the meat.

Local residents, alongside members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), gathered outside the temple, staging a protest against the incident. The demonstrators demanded action against those responsible and justice for the alleged desecration of the temple. Protesters raised slogans and condemned the act, insisting that strict measures be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police Investigation

In response to the growing tension, Hyderabad police deployed a heavy contingent of over 150 personnel and paramilitary forces near the temple. Barricades were set up, and only residents were allowed access to the area. A senior police official confirmed that an investigation was underway, and that all angles were being explored, including the possibility that the meat had been placed by an animal or a human with mental health issues. CCTV footage from surrounding areas was also being scrutinized, though it was noted that the temple’s own cameras were non-functional at the time.

Joint Commissioner of Police Vikram Singh Mann addressed the media, urging residents to maintain peace and avoid speculation. He also acknowledged that the temple’s CCTV cameras were down during the incident but assured the public that technical upgrades, including the installation of new cameras, would be completed by the end of the day.

“We are examining all possibilities and will not rest until we uncover the truth,” Mann said, emphasizing that no stone would be left unturned in the investigation.

Enhanced Security Measures

In response to the protests, the police have ensured heavy security around the Tappachabutra area, with additional forces deployed to prevent any escalation. Over 150 officers, including paramilitary personnel, have been stationed near the temple, and local shops in the area remain closed as a precautionary measure.

The police have also sought assistance from community committees in the area to foster peace and rebuild trust among residents. “We are working with local leaders to maintain unity and ensure that the situation remains calm,” Joint CP Vikram Singh Mann stated.

Forensic teams have been dispatched to collect evidence from the scene, while the police continue to review nearby CCTV footage to piece together what happened. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the police are continuing their investigation, exploring various angles, including whether the meat was brought by an animal or a human.

The incident comes amid an already tense atmosphere in Hyderabad, where several communal incidents over the past year have fueled divisions. However, police have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, calling for unity and restraint in the face of rising communal tensions.

In his appeal to the public, Joint CP Vikram Singh Mann called for calm and urged against spreading misinformation. “We are committed to investigating this matter transparently and swiftly. The unity of our community is paramount, and we must refrain from making baseless accusations,” he said. He also warned that the spread of unverified information could harm the peace efforts.

The incident has sparked political reactions, with BJP leader Raja Singh condemning the act as part of a larger pattern of temple desecrations. Singh accused the police of inaction and declared that such acts would not be tolerated. “We will not allow our temples to be disrespected,” he said, calling for immediate action.

This incident follows a series of temple-related disturbances in Hyderabad, including the vandalism of idols in the Muthyalamma Temple in October 2024 and the defacement of Navagraha idols in Shamshabad in November 2024. These earlier incidents also resulted in protests and heightened communal tensions, though police investigations revealed no evidence of communal motives.

