Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Hyderabad Police Impose Section 163 Ban: What You Need To Know

The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police imposed an order prohibiting public gatherings, dharnas, and protests across the city for one month, beginning Sunday, October 27, in a bid to maintain public order.

Hyderabad Police Impose Section 163 Ban: What You Need To Know

The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police imposed an order prohibiting public gatherings, dharnas, and protests across the city for one month, beginning Sunday, October 27, in a bid to maintain public order.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand has issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (earlier known as Section 144).

This order prohibits the gathering of five or more persons, processions, rallies, public meetings, and any display of symbols or messages that could incite a public disturbance.

The notification issued by the Telangana police department stated that several organizations and parties are attempting to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad by resorting to dharnas and protests.

“Reliable information has been placed before me that several organizations and parties are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad City, by resorting to dharnas and protests,” the order read.

“With a view to maintain public order, peace, and tranquility in Hyderabad City, I, CV Anand, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, in the exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (earlier under Section 144 CrPC), do hereby prohibit every kind of gathering of five or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies or public meetings, and prohibit any individual or groups of individuals from making any speeches, gestures, or displaying pictures, symbols, placards, flags, and any type of messages of electronic form, etc., which is likely to cause disturbance to the public peace and order in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad,” it added.

The police order further mentioned that peaceful dharnas and protests would be allowed only at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, and any dharna or protest anywhere else in Hyderabad and Secunderabad is not permitted.

“The public is hereby informed that any person violating the above orders, especially around the Secretariat and other sensitive places, shall be liable for prosecution under appropriate penal provisions,” added the order.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: RG Kar College And Hospital Case: Junior Doctors In West Bengal Demand Justice With CBI March

Filed under

CV Anand Hyderabad Police hyderabad protests Indira Park Dharna Chowk Public Public Gathering Ban Section 163 Order
Advertisement

Also Read

Mahrang Baloch & Activists Face ‘Suppression’ On Pakistan’s 4th Schedule Watchlist

Mahrang Baloch & Activists Face ‘Suppression’ On Pakistan’s 4th Schedule Watchlist

Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24

Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24

Why Is North Korea Blaming South’s Military For Drone Intrusion?

Why Is North Korea Blaming South’s Military For Drone Intrusion?

Delhi Faces ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality Days Before Diwali, Firecracker Ban Fails To Help

Delhi Faces ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality Days Before Diwali, Firecracker Ban Fails To Help

Shocking Video Unveils Moments Before Deadly Truck Hits Israel Bus Stop, Leaving One Dead And Dozens Hurt | WATCH

Shocking Video Unveils Moments Before Deadly Truck Hits Israel Bus Stop, Leaving One Dead And...

Entertainment

Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24

Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24

Judge Slams Feds For Alleged Information Leak In Diddy Sex Trafficking Case

Judge Slams Feds For Alleged Information Leak In Diddy Sex Trafficking Case

Watch: Timothée Chalamet Surprises Fans At Look-Alike Contest In Washington Square Park

Watch: Timothée Chalamet Surprises Fans At Look-Alike Contest In Washington Square Park

Luke Evans Feels Gay Actors Doing His Kind Of Work Still Low In Number

Luke Evans Feels Gay Actors Doing His Kind Of Work Still Low In Number

Who Is Sophie Turner’s Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson And Who Else Has He Dated?

Who Is Sophie Turner’s Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson And Who Else Has He Dated?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox