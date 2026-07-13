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Home > India News > Hyderabad Police Officer Faces Suspension After Viral Video Shows Minor Granddaughter Driving Car | Watch

Hyderabad Police Officer Faces Suspension After Viral Video Shows Minor Granddaughter Driving Car | Watch

A Hyderabad police officer has been suspended and booked after a viral video allegedly showed his minor granddaughter driving a car on a busy road. The incident sparked outrage and raised serious road safety concerns.

Hyderabad Police Officer Faces Suspension After Viral Video Shows Minor Granddaughter Driving Car. Photo: Video Grab
Hyderabad Police Officer Faces Suspension After Viral Video Shows Minor Granddaughter Driving Car. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 10:37 IST

A Hyderabad police officer has been suspended and booked after a video showing him allegedly allowing his minor granddaughter to drive a car on a busy public road went viral. The incident reportedly caused a traffic jam and also raised severe road safety concerns. The incident took place on the Gandhamguda-Bairagiguda road and people present at the scene were seen angry to see a police officer not following the rules. When local residents confronted the officer, he allegedly tried to defend the act instead of apologising to create the scene. 

Viral Video Shows Minor Girl Driving Car 

The incident took place on July 12, 2026, on the Gandhamguda-Bairagiguda road. In the viral clip, the child was seen driving the car with her grandfather sitting in the passenger seat. The girl was seen as a minor in the viral video and the car was moving slowly which caused a traffic jam. 

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Then a two-wheeler to see if there was a mechanical problem. But what he saw later shocked him as a minor girl was driving the car.

He questioned the man about why a little girl was driving the car, so in reply she said, “My father is a Sub-Inspector (SI).” 

Later, a crowd of motorists surrounded the car angrily, saying that a law enforcement officer allowed a minor child to drive which is putting everyone’s life at risk. 

Instead of apologizing, the SI said, “This is an auto gear car. The child might be behind the wheel, but I have full control.” 

The matter escalated when people started arguing with him. One of the people present at the scene asked him, “So what if the car is auto gear? Will you give it to little children? Do you have any brains? Are you aware of motor rules? Why can’t you drive in the adjacent ground? Is this road yours?” 

Hyderabad Police Officer Suspended 

Following the viral footage, the Cyberabad Traffic Police registered a formal case against the officer, identified as Pujari Thirupathi.

“In connection with the reported issue, a case has been registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 184 and 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act against Pujari Thirupathi for permitting a minor to drive the vehicle in Narsingi Police Station limits. Further investigation is in progress,” the Cyberabad Traffic Police stated on X.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand also intervened, announcing strict disciplinary action on the social media platform. “The DGP has asked the CP Cyberabad to suspend the concerned officer and start a departmental enquiry on this indiscretion,” the top cop’s post read.

Also Read: Caught on Theft Suspicion, Tied to Pole, Electrocuted: Two Youths Tortured in MP Village; NHRC Intervenes 

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Hyderabad Police Officer Faces Suspension After Viral Video Shows Minor Granddaughter Driving Car | Watch
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Hyderabad Police Officer Faces Suspension After Viral Video Shows Minor Granddaughter Driving Car | Watch

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Hyderabad Police Officer Faces Suspension After Viral Video Shows Minor Granddaughter Driving Car | Watch
Hyderabad Police Officer Faces Suspension After Viral Video Shows Minor Granddaughter Driving Car | Watch
Hyderabad Police Officer Faces Suspension After Viral Video Shows Minor Granddaughter Driving Car | Watch
Hyderabad Police Officer Faces Suspension After Viral Video Shows Minor Granddaughter Driving Car | Watch

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