Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Hyderabad Priest Gets Life Sentence For Lover’s Murder After False Marriage Promise

Hyderabad Priest Gets Life Sentence For Lover’s Murder After False Marriage Promise

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Krishna transported Apsara’s body back to Saroor Nagar, stuffed it inside a drainage manhole near the SRO office, and sealed it with cement.

A Hyderabad court on Wednesday sentenced priest Venkata Sai Surya Krishna to life imprisonment for the 2023 murder of his lover, Apsara, after making false promises of marriage. The court also handed him an additional seven-year sentence for tampering with evidence.

According to investigators, Sai Krishna, who was already married, developed an extramarital affair with Apsara by falsely assuring her of marriage. As she began pressuring him to fulfill his promise, Krishna devised a plan to eliminate her.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On June 3, 2023, he lured Apsara by claiming they were going on a trip to Coimbatore. That night, they had dinner at Rallaguda and later visited a gaushala in Sultanpally. In the early hours of June 4, he took her to a secluded spot in Narkhoda village near Shamshabad and brutally bludgeoned her to death with a stone.

Crime Cover-Up and Arrest

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Krishna transported Apsara’s body back to Saroor Nagar, stuffed it inside a drainage manhole near the SRO office, and sealed it with cement. To mislead authorities, he even filed a missing person complaint after the murder.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, Hyderabad police, during their investigation, uncovered crucial evidence linking him to the crime. Digital footprints revealed Krishna had searched online for ways to commit murder and dispose of a body. His movements and call records further exposed his involvement, leading to his arrest.

Court’s Verdict: Life Imprisonment

During the trial, the court found compelling proof of premeditated murder and destruction of evidence. As a result, Krishna was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and an additional seven years for tampering with evidence.

ALSO READ: BJP’s K Annamalai Calls Stalin A ‘Con Artist’: Says ‘DMK Scams Both The Rich And Poor’

Filed under

False Marriage Promise Hyderabad Priest

Kavya Maran is rapidly em

Who Is Kavya Maran? Meet The Owner Of IPL 2025’s Most Destructive Team, SRH
Salman Rushdie's New Book

Salman Rushdie’s Upcoming Book ‘The Eleventh Hour’ Will Explore Life’s Final Moments, Here’s When It...
Israel's parliament has a

Israel’s Parliament OKs Key Part of Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul, Sparking Outrage
Samajwadi Party (SP) pres

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP ‘They Love Foul Smell, We like Fragrance’: UP Govt Hits Back
Salman Khan and Kangana R

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana...
Billionaire Vadim Moshkov

Russian Tycoon With Estimated Net Worth of $2.7 Billion Remanded in Custody on Fraud Charges
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Kavya Maran? Meet The Owner Of IPL 2025’s Most Destructive Team, SRH

Who Is Kavya Maran? Meet The Owner Of IPL 2025’s Most Destructive Team, SRH

Salman Rushdie’s Upcoming Book ‘The Eleventh Hour’ Will Explore Life’s Final Moments, Here’s When It Will Hit The Book Shelves

Salman Rushdie’s Upcoming Book ‘The Eleventh Hour’ Will Explore Life’s Final Moments, Here’s When It...

Israel’s Parliament OKs Key Part of Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul, Sparking Outrage

Israel’s Parliament OKs Key Part of Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul, Sparking Outrage

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP ‘They Love Foul Smell, We like Fragrance’: UP Govt Hits Back

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP ‘They Love Foul Smell, We like Fragrance’: UP Govt Hits Back

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana...

Entertainment

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Jitni Umar Likhi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Real About Death Threats From The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Jitni Umar Likhi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Real About Death Threats From The Lawrence Bishnoi

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime Debate Cannot Be Ignored

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter Go Viral

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter

L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj’s Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj’s Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?