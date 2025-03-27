Hyderabad Priest Gets Life Sentence For Lover’s Murder After False Marriage Promise

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Krishna transported Apsara’s body back to Saroor Nagar, stuffed it inside a drainage manhole near the SRO office, and sealed it with cement.

A Hyderabad court on Wednesday sentenced priest Venkata Sai Surya Krishna to life imprisonment for the 2023 murder of his lover, Apsara, after making false promises of marriage. The court also handed him an additional seven-year sentence for tampering with evidence.

According to investigators, Sai Krishna, who was already married, developed an extramarital affair with Apsara by falsely assuring her of marriage. As she began pressuring him to fulfill his promise, Krishna devised a plan to eliminate her.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On June 3, 2023, he lured Apsara by claiming they were going on a trip to Coimbatore. That night, they had dinner at Rallaguda and later visited a gaushala in Sultanpally. In the early hours of June 4, he took her to a secluded spot in Narkhoda village near Shamshabad and brutally bludgeoned her to death with a stone.

Crime Cover-Up and Arrest

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Krishna transported Apsara’s body back to Saroor Nagar, stuffed it inside a drainage manhole near the SRO office, and sealed it with cement. To mislead authorities, he even filed a missing person complaint after the murder.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, Hyderabad police, during their investigation, uncovered crucial evidence linking him to the crime. Digital footprints revealed Krishna had searched online for ways to commit murder and dispose of a body. His movements and call records further exposed his involvement, leading to his arrest.

Court’s Verdict: Life Imprisonment

During the trial, the court found compelling proof of premeditated murder and destruction of evidence. As a result, Krishna was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and an additional seven years for tampering with evidence.

ALSO READ: BJP’s K Annamalai Calls Stalin A ‘Con Artist’: Says ‘DMK Scams Both The Rich And Poor’