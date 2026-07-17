Hyderabad School ‘Kalma’ Row: NHRC Issues Notice to Telangana Govt, Seeks Response

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Telangana government over allegations that a school in Hyderabad discriminated against students on religious grounds by allegedly asking Hindu students to recite the Kalma and assigning Islamic prayers as homework. Speaking to ANI, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said the Commission took cognisance of a complaint filed by the Seva Nyaya Utthan Foundation. This came as class 2 homework had turned into a controversy at a private school after the parents of a Hindu Student alleged that their child was asked to memorise and recite the Kalma.

NHRC Flags Religious Discrimination in Hyderabad School

“We received a complaint from an organisation called Seva Nyaya Utthan Foundation alleging that a school in Hyderabad is discriminating against children on religious grounds. The complaint also claims that Hindu students are being compelled to recite the Kalma and are given Islamic prayers as homework. This appears to be a serious violation of Article 28(3) of the Constitution. We have issued a notice to the Telangana Government regarding the matter,” Kanoongo said.

Reacting to the controversy, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao condemned the alleged incident and said religious practices should not be imposed in educational institutions.

“There is a Muslim teacher who is forcing children to recite the Kalma. This is a religious matter, and forcing children like this is not correct. The government must take this issue very seriously. This is a secular country. Everyone has the right to practise their religion in their own homes, but not inside an educational institution,” Rao told ANI.

Teacher Suspended, FIR Filed After NHRC Intervention

He welcomed the suspension of the teacher and urged the Telangana government to ensure strict action in similar cases.

“I congratulate the Home Department and the police for immediately taking action and suspending the teacher. I request Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Home Minister to ensure such incidents are not tolerated in any school, as they could create law-and-order problems,” he added.

Meanwhile, Advocate and BJP leader Karuna Sagar alleged that police initially attempted to suppress the matter and registered an FIR only after the NHRC intervened. He questioned whether assigning Kalma and Surah Al-Fatihah as homework to a six-year-old child was appropriate and sought an explanation from the police over their handling of the case.

What is Hyderabad School ‘Kalma’ Row

A private school in Hyderabad has terminated a teacher after a homework assignment given to a six-year-old Hindu student allegedly asked him to read content related to Islamic religious practices, triggering a police complaint, political reactions and demands for an official inquiry.

While police said they are still verifying the allegations, the controversy has widened with fresh legal action being sought even after the child’s parents reportedly withdrew their complaint.

Reportedly, police said they received a complaint from a relative of the child and have begun verifying the claims.

They added that further action in the Hyderabad case will depend on the outcome of the inquiry.

Inputs from ANI

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