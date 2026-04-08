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Home > India News > Hyderabad Shocker: 30-Year-Old Tech Entrepreneur Dies By Suicide Just Five Days Before Destination Wedding, WhatsApp Message To Brother Reveals Shocking Details

Hyderabad Shocker: 30-Year-Old Tech Entrepreneur Dies By Suicide Just Five Days Before Destination Wedding, WhatsApp Message To Brother Reveals Shocking Details

M Venkata Krishna Srisai, 30, Hyderabad tech entrepreneur, was found dead five days before his wedding. Burdened by wedding expenses and startup stress, his tragic death highlights entrepreneurial burnout and the intense pressure of grand Indian weddings.

Tech Entrepreneur Ends Life Five Days Before Wedding
Tech Entrepreneur Ends Life Five Days Before Wedding

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 8, 2026 16:52:00 IST

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Hyderabad Shocker: 30-Year-Old Tech Entrepreneur Dies By Suicide Just Five Days Before Destination Wedding, WhatsApp Message To Brother Reveals Shocking Details

The news of a 30-year-old entrepreneur’s untimely death created a disturbance in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, which serves as a busy technology hub. M Venkata Krishna Srisai, a resident of Kondapur and founder of a local animation firm, was discovered dead in his apartment just five days before his scheduled wedding.

Srisai, who had celebrated his engagement in Visakhapatnam in February, found himself unable to handle the expenses and operational needs that accompanied his planned upscale destination wedding. The creative tech professional faced extreme mental strain because of his obligation to pay 1.7 million rupees, which included 1 million that he had already paid to event planners.

Srisai sent a distressing text to his brother, who found him unresponsive before medical personnel declared him dead. The situation created a need for people to understand the hidden challenges successful professionals face in today’s society.

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Tech Entrepreneur Entrepreneurial Burnout

The competitive environment of Hyderabad’s startup ecosystem shows how professional accomplishments lead to personal breakdowns without any visible signs. Srisai’s case demonstrates how entrepreneurial burnout creates additional personal challenges that make it impossible to handle major life changes such as planning a destination wedding.

Founders who identify themselves as “providers” or “problem solvers” experience severe psychological distress when they face challenges that prevent them from achieving financial success.

Independent business owners face mental health challenges because they do not have access to institutional support that exists in bigger companies, and their financial situation changes unexpectedly.

Tech Entrepreneur Wedding Pressure

The cultural expectation of the “grand Indian wedding” frequently acts as a catalyst for wedding pressure, which transforms a special occasion into an experience that causes intense mental distress. Srisai committed to a 1.7 million rupee event because he saw it as a binding social agreement that he could not change or cancel.

The body and mind require recovery from the stress of handling difficult business operations because such stress results in “decision fatigue,” which makes people think there is no way out except for total exhaustion.

People experience extreme anxiety when their financial responsibilities exceed their available cash because brain functions become impaired and they view knife and painkiller use as the sole solution to their shame about a canceled or reduced wedding ceremony.

Also Read: Hyderabad Shock: Stolen Bike Triggers Challan, Owner Spots Thief’s Face Online, Says ‘Karma Finally Hits’

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Tags: Hyderabad entrepreneur deathmental healthstartup burnoutwedding pressure

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Hyderabad Shocker: 30-Year-Old Tech Entrepreneur Dies By Suicide Just Five Days Before Destination Wedding, WhatsApp Message To Brother Reveals Shocking Details

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Hyderabad Shocker: 30-Year-Old Tech Entrepreneur Dies By Suicide Just Five Days Before Destination Wedding, WhatsApp Message To Brother Reveals Shocking Details

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Hyderabad Shocker: 30-Year-Old Tech Entrepreneur Dies By Suicide Just Five Days Before Destination Wedding, WhatsApp Message To Brother Reveals Shocking Details
Hyderabad Shocker: 30-Year-Old Tech Entrepreneur Dies By Suicide Just Five Days Before Destination Wedding, WhatsApp Message To Brother Reveals Shocking Details
Hyderabad Shocker: 30-Year-Old Tech Entrepreneur Dies By Suicide Just Five Days Before Destination Wedding, WhatsApp Message To Brother Reveals Shocking Details
Hyderabad Shocker: 30-Year-Old Tech Entrepreneur Dies By Suicide Just Five Days Before Destination Wedding, WhatsApp Message To Brother Reveals Shocking Details

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