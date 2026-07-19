Hyderabad Software Engineer Enters Temple Without Clothes, Takes Goddess Idol, Found Dead in Pond

The investigation into the death of a software engineer in Hyderabad has taken a new turn after police started a search for a missing temple idol that the woman allegedly carried before entering a pond. As per officials, the woman, identified as Tejaswini is suspected to have died by suicide but a few parts of this case are still not clear. Investigators are now looking closely at her last movements, her phone records and other evidence too. They are also treating the missing idol as a crucial thread in the whole case.

Hyderabad Software Engineer Enters Temple Without Clothes

According to police, Tejaswini allegedly removed her clothes and entered a nearby temple. She later took an idol of Goddess Ammavaru before jumping into a nearby pond.

🚨 Running Naked in the Streets at Midnight, Then Jumping Into a Lake 🚨 Tragic Suicide of a Young Woman Causes Stir in Medipally, Telangana. “Here is the full story, unfolded” ✍🏻 ***Disturbing Visuals*** A software job at a young age, earning a salary in the lakhs—her happy… pic.twitter.com/1xh7FjBXpf — Vamshi (@vamshi020693) July 19, 2026







Officials believe she then entered the water. Her body was later recovered, but the idol is still missing.

Police believe the missing idol could help them understand what happened before her death. To find the main cause, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) has deployed boats and search teams to check the pond.

As part of the investigation, the police have questioned Tejaswini’s mother, Aruna, and they are looking into an alleged death note that was left behind by the software engineer.

They’re also going through her financial records, phone activity, and her movements i n the days right before the incident, to see what happened.

Police Probe Rental Flat, CCTV Footage and Missing Links in Case

During the investigation, police found that Tejaswini had been staying in a rented flat, for which she was reportedly paying around Rs 3,500 per day, and this comes to nearly Rs 1 lakh a month.

Investigators also noticed that the top two floors of the building were allegedly being used as a lodge, so they’re now checking whether the property itself, or anyone staying there, had any connection to the incident.

Police have not confirmed the reason behind Tejaswini’s death. They are assessing CCTV footage, talking with witnesses, and analysing forensic evidence to figure out what exactly happened.

Although the initial investigation suggests it may be a case of suicide, officials said the probe is still underway and every possible angle is being investigated.

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