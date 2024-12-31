Hyderabad To Deck Up For New Year, Know The Restrictions, Flyover Closures

As New Year’s Eve approaches, the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates have issued detailed traffic advisories to manage the flow of vehicles and ensure public safety during the celebrations.

Key Traffic Diverts and Redirections

Raj Bhavan to Khairatabad Flyover : Traffic will be redirected towards Khairatabad flyover and Shadan College.

Old Ambedkar Statue to NTR Marg : Commuters will be re-routed towards NTR Marg and Iqbal Minar.

Banyan Tree & Printing Press Area : Traffic will be diverted towards the Secretariat Junction.

Khairatabad Market : Vehicles will be guided towards Necklace Rotary, Sensation Theatre, Rajdoot Lane, and Lakdikapul.

: Vehicles will be guided towards Necklace Rotary, Sensation Theatre, Rajdoot Lane, and Lakdikapul. Iqbal Minar: Traffic will flow towards NTR Marg and the Old Ambedkar Statue.

Flyover Closures and Restrictions

Flyover Closures : All flyovers, except Begumpet and Tolichowki, will be closed based on requirements from 10 PM on December 31 to 1 AM on January 1.

PVNR Expressway : The expressway will be accessible only to vehicles heading towards Shamshabad Airport, provided they have valid tickets.

: The expressway will be accessible only to vehicles heading towards Shamshabad Airport, provided they have valid tickets. Heavy Vehicle Restrictions: From 10 PM on December 31 to 2 AM on January 1, heavy goods and passenger vehicles, including private buses, will be restricted from entering the city limits of Hyderabad. These vehicles are advised to use the Outer Ring Road.

Parking Arrangements for Tank Bund Visitors

Visitors to the Tank Bund area will have designated parking options to ease congestion:

Secretariat Visitors’ Parking

HMDA Parking Ground near Prasad’s Multiplex

GHMC Head Office Lane

Race Course Road (next to NTR Ghat)

Adarshnagar Lane (for two-wheelers only)

NTR Stadium

Additional Restrictions in Rachakonda and Cyberabad

Outer Ring Road : The Nehru ORR will be closed to light motor vehicles (LMVs) from 10 PM on December 31 to 5 AM on January 1, except for airport-bound vehicles.

Flyovers and Underpasses: In Rachakonda and Cyberabad, flyovers and underpasses, including those at Nagole, Kamineni, LB Nagar Crossroads, Bairamalguda, LB Nagar Underpass, and Chintalkunta Underpass, will be closed to LMVs and two-wheelers from 10 PM on December 31 to 5 AM on January 1. However, medium and heavy vehicles will continue to operate.

Commuters are urged to plan their journeys in advance and adhere to these traffic guidelines for a smooth and safe New Year’s Eve celebration.

