Hyderabad Uber Driver Quits Amazon Job; His 23600 Trips Story Is Winning Hearts

A simple Uber rider in Hyderabad turned into an inspiring story after a passenger got to know that her driver had left his job at Amazon to drive full-time. He chose driving as a career instead of a corporate one because he wants to follow his passion for driving and meeting new people every day. His story has now gone viral on social media with many users praising his decision, as it is not easy to take on when he chose happiness and job satisfaction over a traditional office desk job.

Hyderabad Uber Driver Quits Amazon Job



A woman on social media shared her experience of her cab journey where a conversation with uber driver became inspiring. She learned that he had once worked in a corporate job but later decided to leave it because of his passion for driving.

He thought that instead of spending his days at a desk, he chose a career where he could meet new people and enjoy every trip.

He said, “Driving is my passion. Yes, I like to communicate with so many people. That is most important for me.”

He further added that meeting different passengers each day helped him understand different lives and gave him a sense of satisfaction.

The driver also shared that he joined Uber when the company started operating in Hyderabad in 2014. Since then, he has completed more than 23,600 trips which now makes him one of the most experienced Uber drivers.

Why Hyderabad Man Choose This Job?

He said, “I have completed almost 23,600 trips. Still, I am online. From morning to evening. I enjoy the trips.”

He said that this was not something he was forced to do but something he got inspired to do every day, as he loves to interact with people and get a chance to stay connected to his city.

The post quickly drew attention online as people were seen appreciating the brave decision of the man.

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