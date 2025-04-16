Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar Horror: Man Booked In Connection For 27 Year Old Women’s Suicide

A tragic case of alleged emotional abuse and caste-based discrimination has come to light in Hyderabad, where a 27-year-old nurse, identified as Malleshwari, was found dead in her hostel room in Dilsukhnagar earlier this week.

A tragic case of alleged emotional abuse and caste-based discrimination has come to light in Hyderabad, where a 27-year-old nurse, identified as Malleshwari, was found dead in her hostel room in Dilsukhnagar earlier this week. Police have arrested Jana Reddy, a 30-year-old man from Nalgonda, for his alleged role in driving the young woman to suicide.

According to officials from the Saroornagar police, Malleshwari was working as a staff nurse at a private hospital in Punjagutta and had been in a long-term relationship with the accused. Over the course of their relationship, Reddy is alleged to have coerced her into a physical relationship under the false promise of marriage.

However, police say the relationship took a turn when Reddy began to distance himself, citing caste differences as a reason to end the commitment. He reportedly told Malleshwari he could not marry her due to her lower caste status, and went on to marry another woman, leaving the nurse emotionally devastated.

On Monday, Malleshwari was found unresponsive in her hostel room. Preliminary investigation suggests she consumed a poisonous substance, though the exact nature of the substance is yet to be confirmed. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Case Registered Under Abetment of Suicide

Based on the evidence and a complaint from the victim’s family, a case has been registered against Jana Reddy under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are also examining the caste-based discrimination angle, which could attract additional charges under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, if applicable.

Malleshwari’s colleagues described her as a hardworking and soft-spoken professional, who rarely spoke about her personal struggles. Her untimely death has sent shockwaves through the local nursing community, with calls for stronger protections for women facing emotional abuse and social discrimination.

