Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Saurav Das has alleged that he was stopped from travelling to London for a lecture in Oxford. Das claimed he received an email informing him about the restriction just five hours before his scheduled flight. The CJP activist said he had not seen the email and immigration officials brought it to his attention at the airport.

Das said he would respond to the notice and cooperate with the ongoing probe. However, he cautioned against what he described as an attempt to subject him to a process similar to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) under the guise of an probe.

“I will respond to the notice and cooperate with the investigation. But they cannot do a CAA-NRC on me under the garb of an investigation,” Saurav Das told NewsX.

Alleging that the government was uncomfortable with his views, the CJP leader said that he was being targeted because he intended to speak about the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar at a reputed educational institution in London.

Das suggested that the Oxford event was the reason behind restrictions imposed on him.

CJP plans to return stronger

Speaking about the future of protests, Das said the CJP was reworking its strategy and would return with renewed vigour.

“CJP is restrategising, and we will come back strongly,” he said. He also indicated that the organisation was reviewing its approach to protests and future campaigns.

Das slams government over Winter Session

The CP activist also expressed concerns over the absence of a winter session of Parliament and accused the government of showing little faith in democratic institutions.

Das alleged that the government’s approach reflected a disregard for democratic processes and warned that the next step could be to scrape the institution of Parliament altogether.

“The government doesn’t believe in democracy. The next move could be to scrap Parliament entirely,” he asserted.