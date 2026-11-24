🚨This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement. Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions! @Cockroachisback
— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) November 23, 2026
Nakshab Khan is a senior journalist with nearly two decades of experience in Indian media. Beginning his career in 2007, he has worked with leading news organisations, including Times Now, News18, TV9 Network, IANS, Zee Media, UNI TV. He is currently associated with NewsX Digital as a Deputy Editor.
Over the years, Nakshab has extensively covered politics, international affairs, crime, and public policy. He has special interest in global affairs, with a strong focus on West Asian affairs. He can be reached at nakshab.ali@gmail.com.