‘I Am Being Framed’: Lady Don Zikra Khan Accused Of Seelampur Murder Alleges Plotting

Zikra Khan and her associate Sahil believed someone was behind a recent attack on them. Fueled by this belief, they reportedly decided to take revenge, pulling them deeper into criminal activity, according to police sources.

While details of the exact incident that triggered their retaliation are still under investigation, authorities say the act was premeditated and driven by anger and street-level rivalries.

Meet Zikra Khan: The Woman Known as ‘Lady Don’ in Seelampur

Zikra Khan is no stranger to the spotlight in her neighborhood of Seelampur, East Delhi. Often referred to as the “Lady Don” by locals, Zikra has made a name for herself in the area’s underworld scene. She lives with her maternal family and is the mother of a two-year-old daughter.

Police say she is the leader of a local gang and has a growing criminal record. Her presence in the area is well known—and feared.

“She walks around with her gang at 1–2 am, trying to show she’s a gangster,” said Rehaan Khan, a 48-year-old trader in Seelampur. “She wants to be feared… to be known as a criminal.”

Arrested for Flaunting a Gun on Social Media

Zikra was arrested last month under the Arms Act after she uploaded a video on social media where she was seen flashing a pistol. The video quickly went viral, drawing the attention of local authorities.

That arrest was not her first brush with the law. Police said she has a criminal background, and that her recent activities are part of a broader effort to establish dominance in the neighborhood.

Possible Ties to Gangster Hashim Baba’s Family

While not officially confirmed, police sources suggest Zikra may have links to Zoya Khan, the wife of jailed gangster Hashim Baba, who was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell in a narcotics case in February.

Hashim Baba is a well-known figure in Delhi’s crime circles, and any connection to his family would likely deepen Zikra’s influence in the criminal network. Investigators are still working to verify the exact nature of these alleged ties.

Locals say Zikra often moves around Seelampur with her group late at night, presenting herself as a dominant force in the area. Some residents are scared to speak openly about her, fearing retaliation.

“She doesn’t care who’s watching,” one local, speaking anonymously, said. “She wants people to know she’s in charge.”

