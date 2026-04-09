“I Am Head Of The Family, And I Am Nobody For Her,” Rani Kapur Slams Priya Kapur Amid Dispute Over RK Family Trust

Rani Kapur, the mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, described herself as the “head of the family” and said she holds no place in Priya Kapur’s life.

Rani Kapur’s Serious Allegations on Priya Kapur

In an emotional interview with ANI, she expressed strong frustration over the ongoing dispute related to the RK Family Trust and the family’s legacy. Rani Kapur said she does not understand Priya Kapur’s actions and alleged that her intentions may have been driven by financial motives, claiming she may have entered Sunjay’s life for money.

Speaking about the possibility of a settlement, Rani Kapur dismissed any chances of an amicable resolution. She stressed that a family’s legacy, built over decades of effort, cannot simply be taken over.

‘Everything Was Built by My Husband’

Rani Kapur said the situation has been deeply hurtful, especially after the loss of her son. She asserted that everything in question today was built by her husband over decades and entrusted to her, and she cannot accept any attempt to take it away.

Recalling the past, she said the family moved from Mumbai to Delhi to establish the business and built their home from the ground up. She emphasised her own role in building that life and said: “it is not something that can be easily claimed by someone else.”

‘She Wouldn’t Have Spoken If Sunjay Was Alive’

“She (Priya Kapur) wouldn’t have had the guts to have a dispute (if Sunjay Kapur had been alive today). When Sunjay was alive, she didn’t have the guts to say anything. I was very close to Sunjay. He never went on a holiday without me…He never left me alone…,” she further said.

Expressing her fears, she said she has stayed away from Delhi since her son’s death and feels uncertain about returning. She also reiterated that the RK Family Trust is in her name and questioned how she could be removed from it, asserting that everything belongs to her as it was built by her husband.

“It’s an RK family trust, can she (Priya Kapur) remove me from there? The trust is in my name. Can she remove me? Can she? Let her try what she wants. She will probably want to remove me from the world. Only then can she take everything. Otherwise, everything belongs to me. Because it’s built by my husband, not by anybody else…I have nothing to say about her bad behaviour…She thinks she owns everything. The house that I built, my husband built the company, she thinks she owns everything. There is a world that will do justice and you cannot take anything; you have to be out,” she added.

Matter Now Before Delhi High Court

The dispute is now part of an ongoing legal battle before the Delhi High Court, where issues relating to the trust and its assets are under consideration. As both sides continue to assert their claims, Rani Kapur’s remarks underline the deeply personal nature of the conflict, rooted in grief, legacy, and control.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also read: Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Amity University Student Dies After Drowning In A Water-Filled Pit In Noida During Post-Exam Picnic, Three Others Rescued