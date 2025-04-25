‘I Am Indian, Grant Me Permission To Go To Pakistan’: Woman In Attari Border Urges To Join Her Pakistani Family

A poignant scene unfolded at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, as a woman stood with visible anguish, seeking the attention of authorities. Married in Pakistan a decade ago, she is now caught between nations and laws.

“I am an Indian citizen who got married in Pakistan 10 years ago,” she said, her voice trembling. “Both of my children were born in India, but they hold Pakistani passports.”

VIDEO | Punjab: Visuals from the Attari-Wagah border. "I am an Indian citizen who got married in Pakistan 10 years ago. Both of my children were born in India,… pic.twitter.com/cNAw9P3gml — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2025

Current border regulations permit only Pakistani citizens — those with green passports — to cross. As an Indian passport holder, the woman is left behind, unable to accompany her own children.

“I humbly request the government to kindly consider my situation and grant me permission to cross the border,” she pleaded.

The visuals from the border show not just barbed wires and flags, but the human cost of geopolitical decisions — a mother standing helpless, held back not by fences, but by documentation.