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Home > India News > ‘I Am Not Baba Bageshwar…’: PM Modi’s Curious Take On What IIT Delhi Students Are Thinking

‘I Am Not Baba Bageshwar…’: PM Modi’s Curious Take On What IIT Delhi Students Are Thinking

PM Modi urged IIT Delhi graduates to look beyond personal success and ask how their decisions can serve India, while stressing curiosity, innovation and the role of youth in building Viksit Bharat.

‘I Am Not Baba Bageshwar…’: PM Modi’s Curious Take On What IIT Delhi Students Are Thinking

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 14:42 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged graduating students of IIT Delhi to think beyond their individual goals as they begin the next phase of their lives.

Addressing the 57th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi on Saturday, PM Modi said students should consider the larger impact of their choices. Before taking important decisions, he asked them to think about how those decisions could benefit the country.

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The Prime Minister said every graduate would have a different dream and a different road ahead. Yet, they would share a common sense of excitement as they leave the institute.

“Friends, today, all of you and all the students are present at this event, but in some corner of your mind, something else must be going on,” PM Modi said.

He then added a lighter note. “I am not Baba Bageshwar… but something or the other must be going on.” His remark drew laughter from the audience.

From First Salary To Startup Dreams

PM Modi said students could be thinking about several things as they graduate.

“Every student must have their own vision of tomorrow in their mind. Many students might be eagerly awaiting their first salary. Someone might be preparing for a new beginning in a new city. Many friends might be dreaming of their first startup. Someone might have set a goal for the next competitive exam,” he said.

He noted that personal ambitions would differ. However, he encouraged graduates to connect their aspirations with the needs of the country. The message came as students prepare to move from campus life into careers, startups, research and other fields.

PM Modi On Technology And A Changing World

The Prime Minister also spoke about the rapid changes taking place across the world. He said global equations and the balance of power are changing quickly. Technology, he noted, is playing a major role in driving these changes. Against this backdrop, PM Modi asked students to remain curious and continue learning.

“Keep curiosity alive in life. Keep your learning instinct awakened. Test the things that are accepted without thinking or understanding. Raise questions about them. But don’t stop just by asking questions. Have the courage to seek their solutions as well,” he said.

The Stronger The Youth, The Stronger The Nation: PM Modi

PM Modi said young people would have a key role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

“With this strong foundation, you will have to create Viksit Bharat. Your role is very important in the journey of Viksit Bharat. The stronger the youth, the stronger the nation,” he said. He also told students not to fear difficult problems. Instead, he advised them to divide complex challenges into smaller parts.

“Whenever you find a challenge big, don’t get scared. Divide it into small parts,” he added.

The Prime Minister said this approach is also common in research and technology. Students and researchers may spend hours or even days testing ideas and running simulations before finding a solution.

He said life would work in a similar way. Difficult situations may appear overwhelming at first. But breaking them down can make them easier to solve.

PM Modi’s Message Beyond IIT Delhi

PM Modi’s address was not limited to career advice. His larger message was about responsibility.

As IIT Delhi graduates step into professional life, he urged them to combine ambition with national priorities. Their education, skills and ideas, he said, can play an important role in solving problems and driving innovation.

For the graduating students, the message was clear: personal success matters, but the bigger question is what that success can contribute to the country.

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‘I Am Not Baba Bageshwar…’: PM Modi’s Curious Take On What IIT Delhi Students Are Thinking
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‘I Am Not Baba Bageshwar…’: PM Modi’s Curious Take On What IIT Delhi Students Are Thinking

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‘I Am Not Baba Bageshwar…’: PM Modi’s Curious Take On What IIT Delhi Students Are Thinking
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