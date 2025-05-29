Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘I Am Standing On The Sacred Land Of Sindoor Khela…’: PM Modi Speaks About The New Resolve Against Terrorism – Operation Sindoor In West Bengal’s Alipurduar

‘I Am Standing On The Sacred Land Of Sindoor Khela…’: PM Modi Speaks About The New Resolve Against Terrorism – Operation Sindoor In West Bengal’s Alipurduar

He emphasized that while India is writing a new story of prosperity in the 21st century, a developed India is only possible if West Bengal also becomes a part of this journey with equal energy and commitment.

‘I Am Standing On The Sacred Land Of Sindoor Khela…’: PM Modi Speaks About The New Resolve Against Terrorism – Operation Sindoor In West Bengal’s Alipurduar


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public gathering in Alipurduar, West Bengal, laid out a strong message for development and transformation in the state. He emphasized that while India is writing a new story of prosperity in the 21st century, a developed India is only possible if West Bengal also becomes a part of this journey with equal energy and commitment.

“Bengal must reclaim its historic identity,” the Prime Minister stated, underlining the need for the state to once again emerge as a knowledge hub and a vital centre of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

He pointed out that the BJP-led central government has made significant investments in West Bengal over the past decade. Projects like AIIMS Kalyani, the redevelopment of New Alipurduar railway station, and the foundation of the City Gas Distribution project are part of this vision.

Multiple Challenges Under TMC Rule

While elaborating on the Centre’s efforts, PM Modi did not shy away from strongly criticising the state government. He listed a series of crises that, according to him, have taken a toll on the people of Bengal. These included violence and lawlessness, rising crimes against women, worsening youth unemployment, rampant corruption, and the ruling party’s politics that, he said, have robbed the poor of their entitlements.

Referring to recent incidents in Murshidabad and Malda, he described them as examples of the TMC government’s insensitivity. The Prime Minister also condemned the alleged irregularities in the teacher recruitment process, calling it a betrayal of thousands of families and a blow to the education system.

He further accused the state government of obstructing key welfare schemes, such as free medical care for senior citizens above 70 years under Ayushman Bharat. Modi also expressed concern over the condition of tea garden workers and the issue of provident fund defaults, alleging that the state administration is shielding those responsible.

Highlighting the strategic and emotional response to the Pahalgam terror attack, he reminded the crowd that the Army responded with force that stunned Pakistan. “Our daughters’ sindoor was targeted; we showed them what the power of sindoor really means,” he declared.

PM Modi also criticised delays in major infrastructure projects under PMGSY and other central schemes, blaming the TMC government’s inaction for holding back West Bengal’s progress.

Concluding his speech, he reaffirmed that the central government’s commitment to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ remains unwavering, and urged the people of Bengal to support a change that ensures peace, progress, and prosperity.

Must Read: Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Stuck In Lift At Chandigarh Secretariat; Rescued Safely, Video Goes Viral

Filed under

Operation Sindoor PM Modi Sindoor Khela

Harvesting Robotics recen

‘He Doesn’t Code Or Care’: Hyderabad Startup Hires Golden Retriever ‘Employee’ as Chief Happiness Officer
newsx

Covid Cases Rise In India: Government Assures Sufficient Vaccine Stock, Global Support Possible
newsx

Google Launches Official Online Store In India With Pixel Discounts, EMI Offers, And Exchange Bonuses
newsx

‘I Am Standing On The Sacred Land Of Sindoor Khela…’: PM Modi Speaks About The...
Global Markets Cheer US C

Global Markets Cheer US Court Ruling On Tariffs As India Reviews FTA Plan, Federal Court...
Gold Price today

Pricey but Precious: India Still Bets Big On Gold, Jewellery Sales To Glitter With 14%...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘He Doesn’t Code Or Care’: Hyderabad Startup Hires Golden Retriever ‘Employee’ as Chief Happiness Officer

‘He Doesn’t Code Or Care’: Hyderabad Startup Hires Golden Retriever ‘Employee’ as Chief Happiness Officer

Covid Cases Rise In India: Government Assures Sufficient Vaccine Stock, Global Support Possible

Covid Cases Rise In India: Government Assures Sufficient Vaccine Stock, Global Support Possible

Google Launches Official Online Store In India With Pixel Discounts, EMI Offers, And Exchange Bonuses

Google Launches Official Online Store In India With Pixel Discounts, EMI Offers, And Exchange Bonuses

Global Markets Cheer US Court Ruling On Tariffs As India Reviews FTA Plan, Federal Court Rejects Trump-Era Reciprocal Tariffs

Global Markets Cheer US Court Ruling On Tariffs As India Reviews FTA Plan, Federal Court...

Pricey but Precious: India Still Bets Big On Gold, Jewellery Sales To Glitter With 14% Growth In FY2026

Pricey but Precious: India Still Bets Big On Gold, Jewellery Sales To Glitter With 14%...

Entertainment

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and a Strong Message of Love

Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal Post Filing Divorce

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist- Details Inside!

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist-

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept In Same Cell As Ajmal Kasab During Jiah Khan Death Case

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept

Lifestyle

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience