‘I Am Standing On The Sacred Land Of Sindoor Khela…’: PM Modi Speaks About The New Resolve Against Terrorism – Operation Sindoor In West Bengal’s Alipurduar

He emphasized that while India is writing a new story of prosperity in the 21st century, a developed India is only possible if West Bengal also becomes a part of this journey with equal energy and commitment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public gathering in Alipurduar, West Bengal, laid out a strong message for development and transformation in the state. He emphasized that while India is writing a new story of prosperity in the 21st century, a developed India is only possible if West Bengal also becomes a part of this journey with equal energy and commitment.

“Bengal must reclaim its historic identity,” the Prime Minister stated, underlining the need for the state to once again emerge as a knowledge hub and a vital centre of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Now that I am standing on the sacred land of Sindoor Khela, it is only right that we speak about a new resolve against terrorism — Operation Sindoor. On April 22, the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam shook the nation. The pain and anger felt across West Bengal were deeply… pic.twitter.com/EvNN6ExhjS Advertisement · Scroll to continue — BJP (@BJP4India) May 29, 2025

He pointed out that the BJP-led central government has made significant investments in West Bengal over the past decade. Projects like AIIMS Kalyani, the redevelopment of New Alipurduar railway station, and the foundation of the City Gas Distribution project are part of this vision.

Multiple Challenges Under TMC Rule

While elaborating on the Centre’s efforts, PM Modi did not shy away from strongly criticising the state government. He listed a series of crises that, according to him, have taken a toll on the people of Bengal. These included violence and lawlessness, rising crimes against women, worsening youth unemployment, rampant corruption, and the ruling party’s politics that, he said, have robbed the poor of their entitlements.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), around 4,000 kilometers of rural roads were sanctioned for villages in West Bengal. These roads were supposed to be completed by last year, but not even 400 kilometers have been constructed so far. In addition, 16 major… pic.twitter.com/HFsHUY5O6Q — BJP (@BJP4India) May 29, 2025

Referring to recent incidents in Murshidabad and Malda, he described them as examples of the TMC government’s insensitivity. The Prime Minister also condemned the alleged irregularities in the teacher recruitment process, calling it a betrayal of thousands of families and a blow to the education system.

He further accused the state government of obstructing key welfare schemes, such as free medical care for senior citizens above 70 years under Ayushman Bharat. Modi also expressed concern over the condition of tea garden workers and the issue of provident fund defaults, alleging that the state administration is shielding those responsible.

Highlighting the strategic and emotional response to the Pahalgam terror attack, he reminded the crowd that the Army responded with force that stunned Pakistan. “Our daughters’ sindoor was targeted; we showed them what the power of sindoor really means,” he declared.

PM Modi also criticised delays in major infrastructure projects under PMGSY and other central schemes, blaming the TMC government’s inaction for holding back West Bengal’s progress.

Concluding his speech, he reaffirmed that the central government’s commitment to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ remains unwavering, and urged the people of Bengal to support a change that ensures peace, progress, and prosperity.

Must Read: Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Stuck In Lift At Chandigarh Secretariat; Rescued Safely, Video Goes Viral