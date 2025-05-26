Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • I Can’t Take It Anymore: Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide In Moradabad, Blames Husband And In-Laws In Heartbreaking Video

I Can’t Take It Anymore: Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide In Moradabad, Blames Husband And In-Laws In Heartbreaking Video

In the video, Amreen’s tone turned hauntingly pessimistic. “I don’t know what will happen when I die, but I will be better off than I am now,” she said, indicating her mental state and desperation to escape the abuse.

I Can’t Take It Anymore: Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide In Moradabad, Blames Husband And In-Laws In Heartbreaking Video

Moradabad suicide case


In a tragic incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, a young woman who married for love just four months ago, died by suicide and recorded her final moments on her phone. The woman, identified as Amreen Jahan, accused her husband, father-in-law, and sister-in-law of pushing her toward the extreme step.

In the video, Amreen revealed she had been mentally harassed by her in-laws following a miscarriage. Her husband worked in Bengaluru as a welder, while she lived with his family in Moradabad. She directly named her father-in-law Shahid, her sister-in-law Khatija, and her husband Junaid for mentally tormenting her.

“Sometimes they say things about the way I eat. Sometimes they even cut off the power to my room,” Amreen stated in the video. She described a toxic household environment where her every move was criticized, and emotional torture became a daily routine.

‘They Asked Me to Die’: Shocking Claims Against In-Laws

Amreen claimed that her husband and his family blatantly told her to end her life. “My husband asks me, ‘Why don’t you die?’ My sister-in-law and father-in-law said the same thing,” she alleged. She also stated that they demanded she return the money they had spent on her.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“They asked me to return the money they spent on me. But how can I do that? If my husband really had that much money, would he have borrowed money from you?” she questioned in the video. Feeling isolated and unsupported, Amreen expressed hopelessness about her future.

‘I’ll Be Better Off Dead’: Amreen’s Final Words of Despair

In the video, Amreen’s tone turned hauntingly pessimistic. “I don’t know what will happen when I die, but I will be better off than I am now,” she said, indicating her mental state and desperation to escape the abuse.

Amreen’s father, Salim, filed a complaint after receiving a distressing call from his daughter. According to him, Amreen was crying and claimed she was being assaulted. She begged her father to come save her. Tragically, when he arrived at her home, he found her dead.

The police have sent Amreen’s body for post-mortem examination and have registered a case based on her father’s complaint. Authorities have assured that appropriate action will be taken after a thorough investigation.

ALSO READ: Who Was Anna Grace Phelan? TikTok Star’s Tumor Grew In An Area Where She Could Not Breathe, Dies At 19

Filed under

Latest India News Moradabad suicide case

In a major political deve

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader
newsx

Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings
A 28-year-old American-Ge

American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails
A fiery on-air debate ove

MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra |...
Trump announced a delay i

Trump Delays 50% EU Tariffs Until July 9 After Call With European Commission President Ursula...
During a visit to Bahrain

‘More Terrorists In Pak Than All Over World’: Ghulam Nabi Azad During Visit to Bahrain...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader

Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings

Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings

American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails

American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails

MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra | Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra |...

Trump Delays 50% EU Tariffs Until July 9 After Call With European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen

Trump Delays 50% EU Tariffs Until July 9 After Call With European Commission President Ursula...

Entertainment

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After Roadies Finale, Calls Him ‘Online Badmaash’

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At His Ill Health

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her

Justin Bieber Gets Steamy With SZA Live On Stage With Wife Hailey Bieber Present In Audience, Fans Say, ‘He Was High ASF’

Justin Bieber Gets Steamy With SZA Live On Stage With Wife Hailey Bieber Present In

How Did Demi Lovato And Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes First Meet? Singer’s Pictures From Her Wedding Rehearsal Leaked

How Did Demi Lovato And Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes First Meet? Singer’s Pictures From Her Wedding

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season