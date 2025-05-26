I Can’t Take It Anymore: Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide In Moradabad, Blames Husband And In-Laws In Heartbreaking Video

In the video, Amreen’s tone turned hauntingly pessimistic. “I don’t know what will happen when I die, but I will be better off than I am now,” she said, indicating her mental state and desperation to escape the abuse.

In a tragic incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, a young woman who married for love just four months ago, died by suicide and recorded her final moments on her phone. The woman, identified as Amreen Jahan, accused her husband, father-in-law, and sister-in-law of pushing her toward the extreme step.

In the video, Amreen revealed she had been mentally harassed by her in-laws following a miscarriage. Her husband worked in Bengaluru as a welder, while she lived with his family in Moradabad. She directly named her father-in-law Shahid, her sister-in-law Khatija, and her husband Junaid for mentally tormenting her.

“Sometimes they say things about the way I eat. Sometimes they even cut off the power to my room,” Amreen stated in the video. She described a toxic household environment where her every move was criticized, and emotional torture became a daily routine.

‘They Asked Me to Die’: Shocking Claims Against In-Laws

Amreen claimed that her husband and his family blatantly told her to end her life. “My husband asks me, ‘Why don’t you die?’ My sister-in-law and father-in-law said the same thing,” she alleged. She also stated that they demanded she return the money they had spent on her.

“They asked me to return the money they spent on me. But how can I do that? If my husband really had that much money, would he have borrowed money from you?” she questioned in the video. Feeling isolated and unsupported, Amreen expressed hopelessness about her future.

‘I’ll Be Better Off Dead’: Amreen’s Final Words of Despair

In the video, Amreen’s tone turned hauntingly pessimistic. “I don’t know what will happen when I die, but I will be better off than I am now,” she said, indicating her mental state and desperation to escape the abuse.

Amreen’s father, Salim, filed a complaint after receiving a distressing call from his daughter. According to him, Amreen was crying and claimed she was being assaulted. She begged her father to come save her. Tragically, when he arrived at her home, he found her dead.

The police have sent Amreen’s body for post-mortem examination and have registered a case based on her father’s complaint. Authorities have assured that appropriate action will be taken after a thorough investigation.