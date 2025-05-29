‘I Challenge, If They Gave Guts, Go Into Elections Tomorrow’: Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi’s Remark On Operation Sindoor In Alipurduar, Watch

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a sharp response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments regarding Operation Sindoor, calling his statements “shocking” and “saddening.” Reacting strongly, Banerjee accused the Prime Minister of politicising national security at a time when the Opposition is representing India on global platforms.

Speaking at a press briefing, the Chief Minister said, “What Modi ji said today, we are not only shocked but also very sad to hear this. When the Opposition is representing the country… in his presence, his minister said they will do Operation Bengal, like Operation Sindoor. I challenge them—if they have the guts, go into elections tomorrow. We are ready, and Bengal is ready to accept your challenge.”

Banerjee further criticised the Prime Minister for targeting the Bengal government despite its cooperation with the Centre on matters of national interest. Referring to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee’s role, she added, “Our representative Abhishek Banerjee is also in the team. He is speaking every day against terrorism. At such a time, Mr Modi, instead of acting as the Prime Minister, you are speaking like the BJP President, levelling baseless accusations.”

In a pointed remark, Banerjee said, “You are accusing the government that is defending the country. You want to blame the Opposition at this hour, politicising things just like the leader of the BJP Jumla Party. You are doing garbage of lies. They loot the country and scoot. It doesn’t look nice to talk in this manner.”

While refraining from commenting directly on Operation Sindoor, Mamata Banerjee concluded by underlining the need for dignity: “Regarding Operation Sindoor, I have no comments. But please remember, every woman has respect.”

