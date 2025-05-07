‘I Cried a Lot’: Asavari Jagdale, Daughter of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Santosh Jagdale, Hails Operation Sindoor

As the nation watches closely, Operation Sindoor marks one of India’s deepest military penetrations into Pakistani territory since 1971, redefining the contours of India’s counterterrorism doctrine.

In a powerful retaliation to the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror hubs across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistani Punjab. The deadly Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, triggered a nationwide outcry and demands for justice.

The operation was not only a military response but also a symbolic tribute to the victims. Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale—one of the victims—shared, “I cried a lot on hearing the name of the operation. It is a real tribute and justice to those who were killed by terrorists.”

Precision Strikes Across the Border

The operation involved coordinated missile strikes on terror training infrastructure belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Using advanced missile systems, the Indian forces executed a surprise assault, leaving the terror groups with no time to react.

Defence experts have described the operation as highly strategic, both in planning and execution.

Brigadier Hemant Mahajan (Retd) stated, “The Indian Armed Forces have struck training camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen at nine different locations in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistani Punjab…The precision strike has been carried out with the help of missiles…We have taken revenge for what happened in Pahalgam. The Armed Forces have to be complimented…We have used world-class missiles, and the reaction time available to them was very little…”

High Praise from Defence Leadership

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd) echoed strong support for the strike. He said, “Indian Armed Forces have unleashed Operation Sindoor in response to the heinous terrorist strike at Pahalgam. Nine terrorist sites and their infrastructure have been targeted in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. All targets chosen belong to the terrorist network and none were military targets…The cowardly and barbaric attack by terrorists at Pahalgam has been avenged following the overall directions of PM Modi to inflict unimaginable punishment to the terrorists and their backers.”

Defence expert Shiwalee Deshpande also noted the significance of the operation. “We have hit hard inside Pakistan… This is in retaliation for what has happened in Pahalgam… And as PM Modi said, ‘mitti me mila denge’…”

A press briefing by the Ministry of Defence is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 AM to release more information about the mission.

Pakistan Ceasefire Violation Escalates Tensions

While India struck with precision, tensions escalated on the ground. The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire during the night of May 6–7, opening unprovoked fire on civilian areas along the Line of Control and International Border.

The Indian Army confirmed that three civilians lost their lives due to indiscriminate shelling.

“During the night of 06–07 May 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K. Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling. Indian Army are responding in a proportionate manner,” said the official statement.

As the nation watches closely, Operation Sindoor marks one of India’s deepest military penetrations into Pakistani territory since 1971, redefining the contours of India’s counterterrorism doctrine.

(With Inputs From ANI)

