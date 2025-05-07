Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘I Cried a Lot’: Asavari Jagdale, Daughter of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Santosh Jagdale, Hails Operation Sindoor

‘I Cried a Lot’: Asavari Jagdale, Daughter of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Santosh Jagdale, Hails Operation Sindoor

As the nation watches closely, Operation Sindoor marks one of India’s deepest military penetrations into Pakistani territory since 1971, redefining the contours of India’s counterterrorism doctrine.

‘I Cried a Lot’: Asavari Jagdale, Daughter of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Santosh Jagdale, Hails Operation Sindoor

'I Cried a Lot': Asavari Jagdale, Daughter of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Santosh Jagdale, Hails Operation Sindoor


In a powerful retaliation to the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror hubs across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistani Punjab. The deadly Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, triggered a nationwide outcry and demands for justice.

The operation was not only a military response but also a symbolic tribute to the victims. Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale—one of the victims—shared, “I cried a lot on hearing the name of the operation. It is a real tribute and justice to those who were killed by terrorists.”

Precision Strikes Across the Border

The operation involved coordinated missile strikes on terror training infrastructure belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Using advanced missile systems, the Indian forces executed a surprise assault, leaving the terror groups with no time to react.

Defence experts have described the operation as highly strategic, both in planning and execution.

Brigadier Hemant Mahajan (Retd) stated, “The Indian Armed Forces have struck training camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen at nine different locations in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistani Punjab…The precision strike has been carried out with the help of missiles…We have taken revenge for what happened in Pahalgam. The Armed Forces have to be complimented…We have used world-class missiles, and the reaction time available to them was very little…”

High Praise from Defence Leadership

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd) echoed strong support for the strike. He said, “Indian Armed Forces have unleashed Operation Sindoor in response to the heinous terrorist strike at Pahalgam. Nine terrorist sites and their infrastructure have been targeted in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. All targets chosen belong to the terrorist network and none were military targets…The cowardly and barbaric attack by terrorists at Pahalgam has been avenged following the overall directions of PM Modi to inflict unimaginable punishment to the terrorists and their backers.”

Defence expert Shiwalee Deshpande also noted the significance of the operation. “We have hit hard inside Pakistan… This is in retaliation for what has happened in Pahalgam… And as PM Modi said, ‘mitti me mila denge’…”

A press briefing by the Ministry of Defence is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 AM to release more information about the mission.

Pakistan Ceasefire Violation Escalates Tensions

While India struck with precision, tensions escalated on the ground. The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire during the night of May 6–7, opening unprovoked fire on civilian areas along the Line of Control and International Border.

The Indian Army confirmed that three civilians lost their lives due to indiscriminate shelling.

“During the night of 06–07 May 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K. Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling. Indian Army are responding in a proportionate manner,” said the official statement.

As the nation watches closely, Operation Sindoor marks one of India’s deepest military penetrations into Pakistani territory since 1971, redefining the contours of India’s counterterrorism doctrine.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: Which All Locations Were Hit By Indian Strikes Inside Pakistan

 

Filed under

Asavari Jagdale Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack Santosh Jagdale

newsx

Air Travel Disrupted Across Northern India Following Operation Sindoor
Senior security officials

Operation Sindoor: Over 80 Terrorists Killed in India’s Cross-Border Strikes in Pakistan and PoK
Shashi Tharoor

So Proud Of My Country Today: Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Operation Sindoor
Families of Pahalgam terr

‘This Is the Real Tribute’: Families Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Thank PM Modi, Salute Army...
newsx

‘We Are Ready To Fight For India’: Rajasthan’s Barmer Locals Support Operation Sindoor
newsx

India Retaliates Against Pakistan: Nine Terror Hubs Targeted In Operation Sindoor
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Air Travel Disrupted Across Northern India Following Operation Sindoor

Air Travel Disrupted Across Northern India Following Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: Over 80 Terrorists Killed in India’s Cross-Border Strikes in Pakistan and PoK

Operation Sindoor: Over 80 Terrorists Killed in India’s Cross-Border Strikes in Pakistan and PoK

So Proud Of My Country Today: Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Operation Sindoor

So Proud Of My Country Today: Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Operation Sindoor

‘This Is the Real Tribute’: Families Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Thank PM Modi, Salute Army After Operation Sindoor

‘This Is the Real Tribute’: Families Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Thank PM Modi, Salute Army...

‘We Are Ready To Fight For India’: Rajasthan’s Barmer Locals Support Operation Sindoor

‘We Are Ready To Fight For India’: Rajasthan’s Barmer Locals Support Operation Sindoor

Entertainment

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media