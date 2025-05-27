I Did Not Tell You Guys: Internet Sensation Khan Sir Reveals The Real Reason Why He Got Married Secretly

In a video posted, the Patna-based teacher—previously linked to protests against the Agniveer scheme and the BPSC candidates' agitation—opened up about his secret wedding while addressing his students.

Popular YouTuber and internet educator Khan Sir, known for his viral online classes, recently shared that he got married earlier this month but kept it under wraps due to the India-Pakistan military conflict.

In a video posted on Monday, the Patna-based teacher—previously linked to protests against the Agniveer scheme and the BPSC candidates’ agitation—opened up about his secret wedding while addressing his students.

“You all didn’t know this, but I got married during the war,” he announced, prompting loud cheers from his class. Khan Sir struggled to calm his excited students as he continued.

He explained that he initially wanted to postpone the marriage and join the troops at the border, but his parents had already made all the arrangements and were deeply disappointed by the idea of delay.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Eventually, he agreed to go ahead with the ceremony but set a condition: no guests would be invited. “I blamed the Pakistanis for the sudden war that disrupted everything. I finally agreed to marry but insisted on keeping it private,” he said.

Khan Sir emphasized that he owed his success to his students and didn’t want a celebration where they weren’t present. “Now that the conflict has ended, I promise to give you all a treat,” he told them.

ALSO READ: Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement, Triggers Protests