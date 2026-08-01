‘I Got Influenced’: Ruchika Singh Apologises With Folded Hands Over PM Modi Abuse Video During NEET-UG Protest

A day after the Delhi Police started investigating the Zero FIR against her, Ruchika Singh, the Noida woman accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar. She shared a video apologising with folded hands and her head bowed. In the video she said she is 15 years old, and claimed she was “influenced” by other protesters into making those remarks.

Ruchika Singh Apologises Over PM Modi Abuse Video

She said, “I went to visit CP with my friend. There was a protest going on, and many groups had gathered there. People were saying all sorts of things, including filthy abuses against the Prime Minister. I got influenced because they told me to say something too. I was impressed and ended up saying a lot of things. I’m only 15 years old.”

Ruchika Singh who abused PM Modi is now crying. She said “I am apologizing to the entire country. I am so ashamed that I cannot even lift my eyes. I am asking for forgiveness from everyone, please forgive me, please. This is my first and last mistake. After this, I will never… pic.twitter.com/ikcPJR7Q0t — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 31, 2026



She further said, “What I did is unforgivable. I said something very vulgar. But this is my first and last mistake. I will never do something like that again. I never posted that video. I want to say sorry to the entire nation. I can’t even look up. Please forgive me. Please.”

PM Modi on Abusive Language Use at Jantar Mantar Protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that abuses never solve anything and urged people to guide those who have gone astray.

Sharing a video on Instagram, PM Modi said that he fully understands the outrage within society over use of abusive language and it comes as “a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language” but asserted that there is need to “to embrace these children and show them the right path”.

Abuses never solve anything. Let’s guide the misguided. Let’s work together. Let’s work for Bharat. pic.twitter.com/yAePG60KYL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2026



The Prime Minister said he dedicatedly works for the bright future of youth, and urged them to move forward after learning from mistakes.

“Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilized society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle,” he said.

Zero FIR Registered

A Zero FIR was initially registered at the Expressway Police Station in Noida under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to breach of peace, public mischief and defamation. A Zero FIR allows a complaint to be filed at any police station, regardless of where the incident took place.

The case has now been transferred to the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi, where further investigation will be carried out.

Also Read: Who Is Ruchika Singh? 25-Year-Old Booked for Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi During NEET UG Paper Leak Protest