LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘I Got Influenced’: Ruchika Singh Apologises With Folded Hands Over PM Modi Abuse Video During NEET-UG Protest

‘I Got Influenced’: Ruchika Singh Apologises With Folded Hands Over PM Modi Abuse Video During NEET-UG Protest

Ruchika Singh, accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP-led Jantar Mantar protest, has issued a public apology, claiming she was influenced by other protesters. Meanwhile, Delhi Police continue their investigation after the Zero FIR was transferred to Parliament Street Police Station.

Ruchika Singh Apologises With Folded Hands Over PM Modi Abuse Video. Photo: Video Grabs
Ruchika Singh Apologises With Folded Hands Over PM Modi Abuse Video. Photo: Video Grabs

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 08:49 IST

A day after the Delhi Police started investigating the Zero FIR against her, Ruchika Singh, the Noida woman accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar. She shared a video apologising with folded hands and her head bowed. In the video she said she is 15 years old, and claimed she was “influenced” by other protesters into making those remarks.

Ruchika Singh Apologises Over PM Modi Abuse Video 

She said, “I went to visit CP with my friend. There was a protest going on, and many groups had gathered there. People were saying all sorts of things, including filthy abuses against the Prime Minister. I got influenced because they told me to say something too. I was impressed and ended up saying a lot of things. I’m only 15 years old.”

You Might Be Interested In


She further said, “What I did is unforgivable. I said something very vulgar. But this is my first and last mistake. I will never do something like that again. I never posted that video. I want to say sorry to the entire nation. I can’t even look up. Please forgive me. Please.”

PM Modi on Abusive Language Use at Jantar Mantar Protest 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that abuses never solve anything and urged people to guide those who have gone astray.
Sharing a video on Instagram, PM Modi said that he fully understands the outrage within society over use of abusive language and it comes as “a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language” but asserted that there is need to “to embrace these children and show them the right path”.


The Prime Minister said he dedicatedly works for the bright future of youth, and urged them to move forward after learning from mistakes.
“Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilized society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle,” he said. 

Zero FIR Registered 

A Zero FIR was initially registered at the Expressway Police Station in Noida under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to breach of peace, public mischief and defamation. A Zero FIR allows a complaint to be filed at any police station, regardless of where the incident took place.

The case has now been transferred to the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi, where further investigation will be carried out.

Also Read: Who Is Ruchika Singh? 25-Year-Old Booked for Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi During NEET UG Paper Leak Protest 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Got Influenced’: Ruchika Singh Apologises With Folded Hands Over PM Modi Abuse Video During NEET-UG Protest

RELATED News

‘Guide the Misguided’: PM Modi Forgives Those Who Abused Him During Jantar Mantar Protest

Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Chhattisgarh Labourer Killed, Another Injured at Kulgam

Why Jana Nayagan Screenings Were Halted in Karnataka Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

5 Key Highlights: How Delhi Police Built the Case and Proved Tahir Hussain’s Role in IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Murder

PM Kisan Yojana Extended Till 2031: Farmers Will Continue To Get ₹6,000 Every Year, Know 24th Installment Date

LATEST NEWS

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut: 19-kg Cylinder Cheaper by Over Rs 200; Check New Rates in Delhi, Kolkata

Spain Ceuta Migrant Crisis: 57 Dead, 60,000 Cross From Morocco in 24 Hours-What Triggered the Chaos?

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem — Who Won The India vs Pakistan Men’s Javelin Throw Final?

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze as India Clinch Double Podium in Javelin Throw Final

Commonwealth Games 2026: All 10 Indian Boxers Reach Finals, Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Bawal Lead Gold Medal Charge

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Creates History, Wins India’s First-Ever Decathlon Medal With Bronze

Sakshi Choudhary Reaches Commonwealth Games 2026 Women’s 51kg Final, Becomes Sixth Indian Boxer to Reach Final

Commonwealth Games 2026: Yamini Mourya Wins Silver Medal For Indian Judoka After Asmita Dey And Harsh Singh Clinch Gold

PM Narendra Modi Lauds Harsh Singh And Asmita Dey For Winning Gold at Commonwealth Games 2026; Says ‘Historic Day For Indian Judo’

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final: How to Watch Live For Free – Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time

‘I Got Influenced’: Ruchika Singh Apologises With Folded Hands Over PM Modi Abuse Video During NEET-UG Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Got Influenced’: Ruchika Singh Apologises With Folded Hands Over PM Modi Abuse Video During NEET-UG Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Got Influenced’: Ruchika Singh Apologises With Folded Hands Over PM Modi Abuse Video During NEET-UG Protest
‘I Got Influenced’: Ruchika Singh Apologises With Folded Hands Over PM Modi Abuse Video During NEET-UG Protest
‘I Got Influenced’: Ruchika Singh Apologises With Folded Hands Over PM Modi Abuse Video During NEET-UG Protest
‘I Got Influenced’: Ruchika Singh Apologises With Folded Hands Over PM Modi Abuse Video During NEET-UG Protest

QUICK LINKS