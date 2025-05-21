‘I Have Made Efforts In Making 10 CMs’: Prashant Kishor

Amid ongoing political buzz surrounding his intentions, Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor clarified that his mission is not to become the Chief Minister of Bihar but to fulfil a larger vision for the state.

“Some people are saying that I want to become the CM. But you do not know me. I have made efforts in making 10 CMs,” he said, alluding to his past role as a political strategist for various leaders across India. He added, “Today, I am not doing this hard work to become a CM but to fulfil my dream.”

Outlining his vision, Kishor said that true development in Bihar would be achieved when states like Haryana and Punjab look to Bihar as a destination for employment. “I will consider that Bihar is developed when people from Haryana and Punjab will come to Bihar for employment,” he remarked.

His statement comes in the backdrop of the Jan Suraj Yatra, his state-wide outreach campaign, where he has been engaging with locals, sharing his development agenda, and listening to citizens’ concerns.

