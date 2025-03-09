‘I Like How I Am’: MP Teen With ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ Sets Guinness World Record For Hairiest Face

With an astonishing 201.72 hairs per square centimeter, over 95% of his face is covered in hair, making him one of the rarest cases of hypertrichosis, commonly known as "werewolf syndrome."

Lalit Patidar, an 18-year-old from Nandleta village in Madhya Pradesh, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the hairiest face on a male. With an astonishing 201.72 hairs per square centimeter, over 95% of his face is covered in hair, making him one of the rarest cases of hypertrichosis, commonly known as “werewolf syndrome.”

This condition, which causes excessive hair growth all over the body, has only been documented in around 50 cases since the Middle Ages. Despite its rarity, Lalit has not let it define his life, instead, he has embraced his uniqueness with confidence and determination.

Lalit’s Journey

Growing up, Lalit faced several hurdles. As a child, his unusual appearance initially scared his classmates, leading to bullying and isolation. However, over time, as they got to know him, they realized that beyond his facial hair, he was just like any other kid.

“They were scared of me, but when they started talking to me, they realized I was just like them. It was only my appearance that was different,” Lalit shared with Guinness World Records.

Though he has received unkind remarks from some, his family has always been a pillar of support. Encouraged by his loved ones, Lalit has chosen to own his identity rather than hide from it.

To officially earn his Guinness World Record, Lalit traveled to Milan, Italy, where a trichologist measured his facial hair density on the show Lo Show dei Record. The confirmation of his record left him overwhelmed with joy.

“I am speechless. I don’t know what to say because I am very happy to receive this recognition,” he said.

Living Life on His Own Terms

Despite the occasional societal pressure to shave or undergo treatment, Lalit stands firm in his decision to keep his natural appearance.

“People have suggested I remove my facial hair, but I like how I am, and I don’t want to change my look,” he confidently states.

Lalit has turned his uniqueness into a source of inspiration, running a YouTube channel where he shares glimpses of his daily life. His goal is not just to normalize his condition but also to inspire others to embrace their differences.

