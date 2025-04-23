‘I Lost My Brother Forever’: Shushant Satpathi Mourns On Losing His Brother Prasant Stapathi In Pahalgam Attack

The grieving family, struggling to process the sudden loss, has urged the government to ensure the safety of the surviving members and take concrete steps towards lasting peace.

In the aftermath of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, one of the victims has been identified as Sushant Satpathi, brother of Prashant Satpathi. The grieving family, struggling to process the sudden loss, has urged the government to ensure the safety of the surviving members and take concrete steps towards lasting peace.

“My brother is gone forever”

Speaking to reporters, Prashant Satpathi said, “My brother is gone… what do I even say? He’s gone forever. We had just spoken a few days ago.” Fighting back tears, he added, “The only thing I request from the administration is to please protect my niece and sister-in-law. My brother is no more, but they are still alive. They should be kept safe.”

Sushant had travelled to Kashmir with his wife and child for a short family trip. “They had gone to Pahalgam just to spend a few peaceful days. We never imagined this would happen,” said Prashant.

He confirmed that a younger family member had left for Srinagar to receive the body. “My younger brother has gone from Delhi to Srinagar to bring him back… beyond that, we don’t know what happens next.”

Addressing the government, he said, “This incident shows how serious the lapse was. My brother cannot come back, but many others also died. I want to ask the authorities — when will this violence end? When will our country see peace again?”

He added, “Our nation needs to become a peaceful place. That’s the only way forward.”

Sushant Satpathi was believed to be in his early 40s. His tragic death has become one of the many heartbreaking stories emerging from the Pahalgam attack, which has shaken families and communities across India.

