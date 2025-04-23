Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘I Lost My Brother Forever’: Shushant Satpathi Mourns On Losing His Brother Prasant Stapathi In Pahalgam Attack

‘I Lost My Brother Forever’: Shushant Satpathi Mourns On Losing His Brother Prasant Stapathi In Pahalgam Attack

The grieving family, struggling to process the sudden loss, has urged the government to ensure the safety of the surviving members and take concrete steps towards lasting peace.

‘I Lost My Brother Forever’: Shushant Satpathi Mourns On Losing His Brother Prasant Stapathi In Pahalgam Attack


In the aftermath of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, one of the victims has been identified as Sushant Satpathi, brother of Prashant Satpathi. The grieving family, struggling to process the sudden loss, has urged the government to ensure the safety of the surviving members and take concrete steps towards lasting peace.

“My brother is gone forever”

Speaking to reporters, Prashant Satpathi said, “My brother is gone… what do I even say? He’s gone forever. We had just spoken a few days ago.” Fighting back tears, he added, “The only thing I request from the administration is to please protect my niece and sister-in-law. My brother is no more, but they are still alive. They should be kept safe.”

Sushant had travelled to Kashmir with his wife and child for a short family trip. “They had gone to Pahalgam just to spend a few peaceful days. We never imagined this would happen,” said Prashant.

He confirmed that a younger family member had left for Srinagar to receive the body. “My younger brother has gone from Delhi to Srinagar to bring him back… beyond that, we don’t know what happens next.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Addressing the government, he said, “This incident shows how serious the lapse was. My brother cannot come back, but many others also died. I want to ask the authorities — when will this violence end? When will our country see peace again?”

He added, “Our nation needs to become a peaceful place. That’s the only way forward.”

Sushant Satpathi was believed to be in his early 40s. His tragic death has become one of the many heartbreaking stories emerging from the Pahalgam attack, which has shaken families and communities across India.

Must Read: Planning For Switzerland, But Due To Leave Constraint They Went To Kashmir: Naval Officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Neighbour, Watch

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack Shushant Satpathi

Pahalgam Attack: “We Ha

Pahalgam Attack: “We Have Nothing To Do With It,” Says Pakistan On Pahalgam Attack
newsx

Pakistan On High Alert, Deployed Air Force Units Near Border On Standby, Scared Of India’s...
40-year-old Bitan Adhikar

Pahalgam Terror Attack: TCS Engineer from Kolkata Killed; Wife and Son Safe
Terror In Pahalgam, Turbu

Terror In Pahalgam, Turbulence In the Skies: Social Media Spots Suspected PAF Moves
Kanwal Sibal, former Indi

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Former Envoy Kanwal Sibal Urges India to Suspend Indus Waters Treaty After
newsx

A Day After The Pahalgam Terror Attack, Indian Army In Uri Operation Neutralized Two Pakistani...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pahalgam Attack: “We Have Nothing To Do With It,” Says Pakistan On Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam Attack: “We Have Nothing To Do With It,” Says Pakistan On Pahalgam Attack

Pakistan On High Alert, Deployed Air Force Units Near Border On Standby, Scared Of India’s Retaliation

Pakistan On High Alert, Deployed Air Force Units Near Border On Standby, Scared Of India’s...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: TCS Engineer from Kolkata Killed; Wife and Son Safe

Pahalgam Terror Attack: TCS Engineer from Kolkata Killed; Wife and Son Safe

Terror In Pahalgam, Turbulence In the Skies: Social Media Spots Suspected PAF Moves

Terror In Pahalgam, Turbulence In the Skies: Social Media Spots Suspected PAF Moves

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Former Envoy Kanwal Sibal Urges India to Suspend Indus Waters Treaty After

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Former Envoy Kanwal Sibal Urges India to Suspend Indus Waters Treaty After

Entertainment

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A Compromising Position

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Meerut

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With His Longtime Girlfriend JT?

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After