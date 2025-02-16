Home
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘I Lost My Wife And Daughter, My Son Is Missing’: Victim Of New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

A devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has left several families shattered. Among them is Rajkumar Manjhi, who was traveling with his family to their hometown in Nawada district, Bihar.

A devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has left several families shattered. Among them is Rajkumar Manjhi, who was traveling with his family to their hometown in Nawada district, Bihar. In an exclusive account, he shared the horrifying moments that led to the loss of his loved ones.

“I Lost My Wife and Daughter; My Son is Missing”

“We were going home—my wife, my daughter, my son, and I. Our train was supposed to arrive at platform number 7 around 10 PM, but suddenly, people started climbing over each other and running in panic. In that chaos, I lost everything,” said Rajkumar Manjhi, his voice trembling with grief.

His wife, Shanti Devi, and daughter, Puja Kumari, were trampled to death, while his son, Ravinash, is still missing.

“I don’t even know which train we were waiting for. Everything happened so fast. My wife and daughter died right in front of me, and my son is nowhere to be found,” he added.

Desperate Search for His Son

Rajkumar Manjhi is now frantically searching for his missing son, hoping for some news amid the tragedy. Authorities are assisting families in identifying victims and reuniting missing persons, but the scale of the disaster has left many struggling for answers.

Growing Questions on Safety Measures

The stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has raised serious concerns over crowd management and passenger safety. Eyewitnesses claim that a lack of security personnel and poor crowd control measures worsened the situation. Officials have promised a detailed investigation, but for families like Rajkumar Manjhi’s, the damage is irreparable.

Also Read: Mass People Without Ticket Rushed To Board The Train' : New Delhi Stampede Survivor Blames Administration For Negligence

