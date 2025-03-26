‘I Need To Own My Blackness’, Kerala Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan Slams ‘Colourist’ Remark

Reflecting on her childhood, she recalled how she once wished to be reborn with fair skin, believing that fairness was synonymous with beauty and acceptance.

Kerala Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan has strongly condemned a colourist remark directed at her leadership, asserting her pride in her identity. In a powerful Facebook post, she called out the deep-rooted bias against dark skin, asserting the need to challenge societal perceptions.

Muraleedharan’s post was in response to a comment that compared her tenure to that of her predecessor and husband, former Chief Secretary V Venu, using their skin tones as a metaphor for leadership. “Heard an interesting comment yesterday on my stewardship as Chief Secretary that it is as black as my husband’s was white. Hmmm. I need to own my blackness,” she wrote.

The IAS officer, who assumed office as Kerala’s Chief Secretary on August 31, 2024, expressed her disappointment over the persistent comparisons with her husband. However, this particular remark stood out due to its underlying prejudice. “It was about being labelled black (with that quiet subtext of being a woman), as if that were something to be desperately ashamed of,” she added.

Why should black be vilified?

Muraleedharan went on to question the negative connotations associated with blackness, challenging the age-old stereotypes. “Black is as black does. Not just black the colour, but black the ne’er do well, black the malaise, the cold despotism, the heart of darkness. But why should black be vilified?” she wrote.

Reflecting on her childhood, she recalled how she once wished to be reborn with fair skin, believing that fairness was synonymous with beauty and acceptance. However, it was her children’s pride in their own dark complexion that changed her perspective. “That black is beautiful. That black is gorgeousness. That I dig black,” she said.

Muraleedharan’s statement has resonated widely, shedding light on the existence of colourism even in professional spaces. Her post challenges the deeply ingrained bias that equates fairness with competence and worth, sparking discussions on social media. Many users lauded her for speaking out, urging her to remain unaffected by regressive mindsets.

A 1990-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, Muraleedharan previously served as Additional Chief Secretary (Planning and Economic Affairs) before taking over as Chief Secretary. Her bold stance against colourism has sparked an important conversation, reinforcing that leadership and capability have nothing to do with skin tone.

