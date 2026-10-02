‘I Recite Hanuman Chalisa When…’: ‘Hero’ Pilot Smit’s Emotional Words To PM Modi After Saving 174 Lives In Flydubai Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar on Friday and praised his courage during a major mid-air crisis. Smit had helped foil an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to take control of the aircraft.

During the conversation, Smit revealed that he turns to the Hanuman Chalisa whenever he faces difficult situations. He said he was reciting it during the tense moments aboard the flight. The pilot became emotional while speaking to PM Modi. He described the conversation as a very special moment and told the Prime Minister that he was his “biggest idol”.

#WATCH | Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar turns emotional as he recounts his ordeal before PM Modi; he says, “You are my biggest idol. I feel proud of the way you are encouraging me today. I had so many injuries, but I told myself I have to get up and act. At the time, I told… pic.twitter.com/eqGloeCTSl — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

PM Modi Praises Pilot For Saving Lives

PM Modi praised Smit’s courage, presence of mind and composure during the emergency. The Prime Minister said the entire country was praying for him. He also praised his determination to protect everyone onboard.

PM Modi said India could proudly say that its people are not those who take lives, but those who are ready to risk their own lives to save others. The Prime Minister also spoke about Smit’s mother, Geeta Ben. He said she had raised him with the values and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. Smit told PM Modi that receiving his call made him extremely proud. He said he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister.

What Happened Inside The Flydubai Flight?

The incident involved flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The aircraft sent emergency signals on Wednesday and rapidly lost altitude before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

There were 174 people onboard, including 27 children. Videos circulating on social media showed Smit injured and covered in blood. He was seen wearing an oxygen mask and lying in the aircraft galley.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an Israeli passenger and a crew member managed to enter the cockpit after the aircraft began descending sharply. They reportedly helped overpower the co-pilot, who was accused of stabbing Smit and attempting to sabotage the aircraft’s systems.

Netanyahu Calls It A ‘9/11-Like’ Threat

Netanyahu also praised Smit’s actions, saying he helped prevent a “9/11-like” disaster. The UAE has launched an investigation into the incident. The motive behind the alleged attack remains under investigation.