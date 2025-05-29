Home
'I Said Sorry, But He Didn't Stop': Bihar Coaching Teacher Caught on Camera Brutally Beating Student

In a disturbing case from Nalanda district in Bihar, a coaching centre teacher was caught on video viciously beating a teenage student with a stick. The incident happened at Data Physics Classes in the Dhaneshwar Ghat area of Bihar Sharif

‘I Said Sorry, But He Didn’t Stop’: Bihar Coaching Teacher Caught on Camera Brutally Beating Student

In a disturbing case from Nalanda district in Bihar, a coaching centre teacher was caught on video beating a teenage student with a stick.


In a disturbing case from Nalanda district in Bihar, a coaching centre teacher was caught on video viciously beating a teenage student with a stick. The incident happened at Data Physics Classes in the Dhaneshwar Ghat area of Bihar Sharif and has sparked a wave of public outrage after the video started circulating on social media.

The teacher, identified as Nirmal Kumar, owns and runs the coaching institute where the incident took place on Tuesday morning. The student, Sunny Kumar, reportedly suffered serious injuries to his hands, back, and chest. He is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

“I Said Sorry, But He Didn’t Stop”

Sunny, who lives in the Sohsarai police station area, shared what led up to the shocking attack. He said the trouble started when he asked another boy to move slightly on the bench during class.

“I was sitting in class when another boy came and sat in the middle. I asked him to move a bit. Suddenly, his friend slapped me from behind, and I hit back. The teacher saw the scuffle on camera and got furious. He came over, grabbed me by the hair and throat, and started beating me,” Sunny said.

He added, “I kept saying sorry, but he didn’t listen. I went home and told my family, who then took me to the Model Hospital. I have injuries on my hand, back, and chest.”

Teacher Defends Himself

When questioned, Nirmal Kumar tried to downplay the situation. He claimed it was just a minor fight between students and that he only gave a “light punishment.”

“There was a fight between two students over seating arrangements. I explained the situation to both and gave them a light punishment. I had asked both of them to bring their parents to the coaching. One came with his father, but the other didn’t return,” the teacher said.

His version of events, however, doesn’t match the viral video, where he is seen beating Sunny repeatedly with a stick.

Public Outrage Over Viral Video

The video, which shows the teacher assaulting Sunny, quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing sharp criticism from the public. Many users were horrified by the visuals and condemned the violent behavior.

A former student of the coaching centre, Ankit Raj, spoke up, saying he had also quit the institute because of the teacher’s behavior.

“I had also left this teacher’s coaching midway because of his arrogance. He thinks that if he scares students, no one will question him. I ended up wasting my money too. He promised a two-year complete package, but it was all a waste within just four months,” Ankit said.

On X (formerly Twitter), users called for immediate action. One person commented, “Even if a student was wrong, this kind of behaviour by a teacher is unacceptable and absolutely inhumane.”

Another user asked, “Is he a teacher or a street thug? Who gave him the right to beat up students like this? Bihar Police and the administration must take immediate action.”

As of now, no official statement has been released by local police, and it remains unclear if any action has been taken against Nirmal Kumar. However, the growing public pressure on social media is likely to push authorities to investigate the matter soon.

