Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
'I Thank The Indian Army And PM Modi': Pahalgam Martyr Shubham Sathpaty's Brother Speak Exclusively With NewX

In an emotional conversation with NewsX, Prashant Sathpaty — brother of Shubham Sathpaty, one of the martyrs of the Pahalgam terror attack — shared a heartfelt account of pain, patriotism and unshaken belief in the nation’s leadership and armed forces.

‘I Thank The Indian Army And PM Modi’: Pahalgam Martyr Shubham Sathpaty’s Brother Speak Exclusively With NewX


In an emotional conversation with NewsX, Prashant Sathpaty — brother of Shubham Sathpaty, one of the martyrs of the Pahalgam terror attack — shared a heartfelt account of pain, patriotism and unshaken belief in the nation’s leadership and armed forces.

Sitting beside his grieving mother, Prashant said he couldn’t hold back tears today. “I was telling my mother… I miss my brother a lot today.” His voice trembled, but there was strength in his resolve.

“Operation Sindoor must go on”

Prashant strongly backed Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces’ latest counter-terror initiative. “This fight against terrorism must not stop. These terrorists should be eliminated in any way possible,” he said. “Our country deserves peace, and I humbly request Prime Minister Modi to continue working towards that peace.”

Expressing full faith in the Prime Minister’s decisions, he said, “Whatever step the Prime Minister takes, I believe it is for the good of the country. He is working for peace, and I thank him for that.”

Prashant’s words also carried deep respect for the security forces. “I salute our Army and Air Force. They are risking their lives for us. I thank them from the bottom of my heart — we are proud of them.”

He further lauded India’s technological advancement in defence. “It made us proud to see our systems intercept every incoming threat. The country is strong, and we are proud to be part of it.”

As he spoke about his brother, his tone turned soft again — “My brother became a martyr for the country. He was honoured by the nation. That gives us strength.”

In closing, Prashant made his message clear: “We stand with Modi ji. The country must remain safe and peaceful. Whatever steps are needed, please take them. We are with you.”

