Friday, April 25, 2025
Live Tv
‘I Want Him Dead’: Navy Officer Vinay Narwal’s Sister Pleads To Haryana Cm For Justice | Video

The country continues to mourn the loss of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The shocking incident has not only devastated Narwal's family but also triggered nationwide anger and demands for swift justice.

The country continues to mourn the loss of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The shocking incident has not only devastated Narwal’s family but also triggered nationwide anger and demands for swift justice.

The 27-year-old officer, who had only recently started a new chapter in his life after getting married, was given a tearful farewell in his hometown of Karnal, Haryana, on Wednesday, April 23. His last rites were performed with full military honors, just days after he lost his life in what officials described as a targeted terror attack.

“I Want the Head of the Terrorist”: Sister’s Heart-Wrenching Plea
In a moment filled with pain and rage, Lieutenant Narwal’s sister made a powerful plea for justice as she met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Her words reflected the raw grief of a family shattered by the senseless killing.

 

“I want the head of the terrorist who killed my brother. They asked him if he was a Muslim or not, and then they shot him three times. I want them dead,” she said, demanding strict punishment for those behind the attack.

Her statement has resonated deeply across the country, capturing the sense of loss and injustice that many Indians are feeling in the wake of this tragedy.

“My brother was alive for almost 1.5 hours, but he didn’t get any help. He could have been saved,” Vinay’s sister added.

Haryana CM meets family of Vinay Narwal

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the grieving family in Karnal and paid his respects to the martyred officer. In a message shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Saini expressed both sorrow and resolve.

“I have come here to pay tribute to Vinay Narwal and meet his family. Those who have carried out the cowardly attack will not be spared… strict action will be taken against them. Vinay Narwal is a brave soldier… The Haryana government stands with Vinay Narwal’s family,” he wrote.

The CM’s visit and words were an attempt to assure the family—and the nation—that the government will not let the perpetrators go unpunished.

A Promising Life Cut Short Too Soon

Vinay Narwal’s death has been particularly heartbreaking given how recently he had begun building his life. The young Navy officer had tied the knot just days earlier, and his wedding reception was held on April 16—less than a week before he was killed.

His sudden and tragic death has left his family and community in disbelief. A large crowd gathered outside his Karnal residence to pay their final respects and offer condolences to the grieving family. Many could not hold back their tears as they remembered him not just as a soldier, but as a kind-hearted son, brother, and husband.

Military Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held in Delhi
Before his mortal remains reached Karnal, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Cargo Terminal in Delhi. The event was attended by Navy personnel, friends, and relatives who came to honor the bravery of the fallen officer.

During the emotional ceremony, Narwal’s widow, still in shock from the tragedy, bid a tearful farewell to her husband. She remembered him as a man of honor and courage—someone who served the nation with pride and left behind an unforgettable legacy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
