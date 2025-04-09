Home
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
'I Want To Thank Government Of India': UN Official Applauds India's Swift Response In Myanmar Under Operation 'Brahma'

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar, India’s rapid humanitarian response under Operation ‘Brahma’ has drawn strong praise from the United Nations.

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar, India’s rapid humanitarian response under Operation ‘Brahma’ has drawn strong praise from the United Nations.

Sajjad Mohammad Sajid, Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Myanmar, acknowledged India’s quick action and the scale of its support.

“I want to thank the Government of India for their swift response immediately after the earthquake, launching Operation Brahma. It was swift and substantial,” Sajid said. He added that over 1,000 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid were sent within days of the quake, providing much-needed relief to thousands impacted by the disaster.

India’s Track Record in Disaster Response

Highlighting India’s experience in post-disaster reconstruction, Sajid referred to the country’s successful rebuilding efforts following the Gujarat and Kashmir earthquakes. “India has the experience of successfully rebuilding lives and livelihoods. I believe that they will continue supporting the recovery and development efforts in Myanmar,” he noted.

Operation Brahma was launched by India as an immediate relief initiative, with the Indian government dispatching emergency supplies, tents, medicines, and food packets to the quake-hit regions. The mission has been lauded not only for its speed but also for the coordinated manner in which it was executed across government agencies.

As Myanmar continues to grapple with the aftermath, India’s timely assistance under Operation Brahma is being seen as a symbol of regional solidarity and a reaffirmation of its commitment to humanitarian values.

