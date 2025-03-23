‘I Was Never Aware Of Any Money…’ Justice Yashwant Varma Denies Cash Recovery Allegations

"Neither I nor any of my family members had any knowledge of cash nor does it have any bearing or relation with me or my family" he said.

Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma has strongly refuted allegations regarding the discovery of cash at his official residence, calling it a “conspiracy to frame and malign” him. In a response submitted to Delhi High Court Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya, Justice Varma stated that neither he nor his family had any knowledge of the cash found in his storeroom.

The controversy erupted after Chief Justice Upadhyaya wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, noting that prima facie, access to the storeroom was limited to household members, servants, gardeners, and CPWD personnel. This development has led to an intensified investigation into the matter.

Justice Varma Responds to CJI’s Queries

CJI Sanjiv Khanna directed Delhi HC Chief Justice Upadhyaya to provide details of Justice Varma’s staff and security personnel for the past six months, along with his call records. Additionally, he instructed that Justice Varma should not dispose of his mobile device, call records, or messages.

In response, Justice Varma provided detailed answers to the CJI’s three key questions regarding the currency discovery:

How does he account for the presence of cash in the room located in his premises?

Justice Varma firmly denied any knowledge of the currency, stating, “As already stated, I was never aware of any money or cash lying in the outhouse storeroom. Neither I nor any of my family members had any knowledge of cash nor does it have any bearing or relation with me or my family. No such cash or currency was shown to my family members or staff who were present on that fateful night.” Explain the source of money/cash which was found in the said room?

Dismissing the need to explain the source of the cash, Justice Varma remarked, “In light of my response above, the question of explaining the source of the currency does not arise.” Who is the person who had removed the burnt money/cash from the room in the morning of March 15, 2025?Justice Varma categorically denied any involvement, asserting, “I also strongly deny and outrightly reject the insinuation, if made, that we removed currency from the storeroom. As stated above, we were neither shown nor handed over any sacks of burnt currency. In fact, and as stated above, the limited debris which was sought to be salvaged continues to exist in one part of the residence.” Further emphasizing his absence from the location, he added, “I and along with my wife returned from Bhopal on Indigo Flight No. 6E 2303 only on the evening of March 15, 2025. Therefore, the question of its alleged removal is not known to us. In any event, none of my staff removed any article, currency, or cash in any form.” ALSO READ: ‘Baseless And Preposterous’: Justice Varma Rejects Allegations Of Cash Found At Residence