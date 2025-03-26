Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
‘I Was Not Allowed To Speak’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

In the Budget session in Lok Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of not allowing him to address the House, calling it an undemocratic way to conduct proceedings. Speaking to the media, Gandhi expressed his frustration, stating that despite his repeated requests, he was not given an opportunity to speak.

“I don’t understand what’s happening. I requested the Speaker to let me speak, but he simply left. This is not how the House should function. He made an unverified remark about me, then adjourned the session without reason,” Gandhi said.

The Rae Bareli MP emphasized that, traditionally, the Leader of the Opposition is given a chance to speak, but he has been denied this opportunity for several days.

“Whenever I stand up, I am not allowed to speak. We are being silenced. I was sitting quietly, I did nothing, yet I am being denied the floor. This is a new tactic to suppress the Opposition. Even when the Prime Minister spoke about the Kumbh Mela, I wanted to raise issues like unemployment, but I wasn’t given a chance,” he added.

Gandhi criticized the Speaker’s approach, calling it a “non-democratic method” of running the House, and alleged that the Opposition’s voice is being deliberately stifled.

