‘I Was Not Allowed To Speak’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

In the Budget session in Lok Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of not allowing him to address the House, calling it an undemocratic way to conduct proceedings.

In the Budget session in Lok Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of not allowing him to address the House, calling it an undemocratic way to conduct proceedings. Speaking to the media, Gandhi expressed his frustration, stating that despite his repeated requests, he was not given an opportunity to speak.

“I don’t understand what’s happening. I requested the Speaker to let me speak, but he simply left. This is not how the House should function. He made an unverified remark about me, then adjourned the session without reason,” Gandhi said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

VIDEO | Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) says, “There is a convention that Leader of Opposition is allowed to speak. However, whenever I stand to speak, I am not allowed. Don’t know how the House is functioning. We are not being… pic.twitter.com/zXQoyAlNqa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Rae Bareli MP emphasized that, traditionally, the Leader of the Opposition is given a chance to speak, but he has been denied this opportunity for several days.

“Whenever I stand up, I am not allowed to speak. We are being silenced. I was sitting quietly, I did nothing, yet I am being denied the floor. This is a new tactic to suppress the Opposition. Even when the Prime Minister spoke about the Kumbh Mela, I wanted to raise issues like unemployment, but I wasn’t given a chance,” he added.

Gandhi criticized the Speaker’s approach, calling it a “non-democratic method” of running the House, and alleged that the Opposition’s voice is being deliberately stifled.

Also Read: SC Slams Allahabad Court’s ‘Insensitive’ Ruling On Rape, Puts Stay