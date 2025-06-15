‘I Was Scared’: Teen Eyewitness Accidentally Films Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

Seventeen-year-old Aryan Ansari never expected his casual attempt to film planes from a terrace would capture the horrifying moment Air India flight AI-171 crashed near Ahmedabad airport, erupting into a fireball.

Teen Witness Captures the Tragedy

Aryan, who was visiting Ahmedabad since June 12, stood on a terrace near the airport, hoping to record airplanes flying overhead to show his friends.

What he ended up capturing instead was the final moments of a Dreamliner 787-8 as it crashed and burst into flames shortly after takeoff.

“I thought it was landing because it suddenly started going down,” Aryan said.

“But then flames erupted, and it exploded. I got scared and showed the video to my sister and father.” The clip he recorded quickly went viral on social media, becoming one of the earliest visuals of the disaster.

Flight AI-171 Crashes With 242 Onboard

Air India flight AI-171, bound for London, crashed minutes after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on the afternoon of June 12.

Out of the 242 people onboard, only one person survived, according to officials.

The tragedy also claimed the life of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was reportedly among the passengers.

Identification of Victims Underway

Authorities have launched a large-scale identification effort using DNA and blood samples provided by relatives.

As of now, 31 DNA matches have been confirmed, and 12 bodies have been handed over to families.

Dr. Rajnish Patel, Additional Medical Superintendent at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, stated: “The bodies of 31 individuals have been matched using DNA.

We’ve handed over 12 remains so far and are awaiting the arrival of more family members.”

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun probing the cause of the crash, and Air India has expressed condolences to the families while promising full support in the ongoing investigations and relief operations.

