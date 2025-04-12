“Seventeen years have passed, but the pain is fresh. It’s time this man is held accountable—for every life lost, for every family shattered,” he said.

Sunil Jodha, a survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and former NSG commando, spoke with NewsX in an exclusive conversation and shared his harrowing experience as he called for the harshest punishment for Tahawwur Rana, who was recently extradited to India and taken into NIA custody for his alleged role in the terror plot. “Seventeen years have passed, but the pain is fresh. It’s time this man is held accountable—for every life lost, for every family shattered,” Jodha said.

Jodha, who survived eight bullet wounds during the attack at the Taj Hotel, shared painful memories of the deadly terror strike and expressed faith in the country’s judicial system to deliver justice. He broke his silence, demanding strong legal action after Rana – one of the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks—was finally brought to justice earlier this week.

‘I still carry a bullet near my heart’

“I was at the Taj Hotel when the 26/11 attack happened. I was shot eight times. One of those bullets is still lodged near my heart,” said Jodha, recalling the horrific night. “Even today, I have rods in my hand and over 15 splinters inside my body. I’m not the only one—our commandos, innocent civilians, and brave soldiers all bore the brunt. This man deserves punishment.”

Jodha stressed that Rana’s return to India marks a turning point in the 17-year-long wait for justice. “This man caused irreparable damage to India. He must pay for his role in planning such a devastating attack,” he added.

‘Pakistan can’t escape accountability’

Questioning Pakistan’s attempts to distance itself from the accused, Jodha told NewsX, “Pakistan is trying to wash its hands of this man. But our government knows the truth. They are fully aware of who caused this destruction. Pakistan can’t escape accountability”.

When asked about whether he believes Pakistan should be held responsible, Jodha responded firmly, suggesting, “All the evidence is against them. They were involved in this attack, and it was carried out under their watch.”

‘We have faith in India’s judicial system’

Despite the painful memories, Jodha expressed strong faith in India’s legal process. “Yes, I believe India’s judicial system will do justice. The damage caused by these terrorists must be addressed, and I am sure justice will be served.”

‘We walked into a massacre’

Speaking about the night of November 26, 2008, Jodha gave a firsthand account of the chaos and horror. “I was part of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s team. We were flown in from Delhi and reached Mumbai around 5–6 a.m. Our team was assigned to the Taj Hotel. Major Unnikrishnan, who later attained martyrdom, led the charge.”

Describing the chaotic scene unfold inside the hotel, Jodha recounted, “It was a massacre. Terrorists were shooting indiscriminately. They didn’t care who it was—children, women, the elderly, or foreigners. Their only goal was destruction.”

“We didn’t even know how many terrorists were inside or where they were hiding. But we entered, knowing the risks. Our mission was to save lives, and we did everything we could.”

