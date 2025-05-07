‘I Welcome The Surgical Strikes’: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Supports Operation Sindoor By India

The ministry clarified that no Pakistani military installations were targeted, underlining India's intent to avoid provoking full-scale military conflict while ensuring justice for the victims of the April 22 attack.

In a decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead, including one Nepali national, the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes under “Operation Sindoor” early Wednesday morning. The targeted operation aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), without provoking wider escalation.

According to the Ministry of Defence, nine specific sites believed to be terror camps were hit in a focused and calibrated manner. The ministry clarified that no Pakistani military installations were targeted, underlining India’s intent to avoid provoking full-scale military conflict while ensuring justice for the victims of the April 22 attack.

“Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature,” the statement read. “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution.”

Soon after the strikes, the Indian Army posted on social media: “Justice is Served. Jai Hind!”

Political Support and Regional Tension

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi publicly backed the Indian military’s actions, stating on X: “I welcome the surgical strikes carried out by our defence forces on terror camps in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again. Pakistan’s terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed. Jai Hind!”

Pakistan’s military acknowledged the Indian strike, confirming that missiles had hit areas in PoK’s Kotli and Muzaffarabad, as well as Bahawalpur in Punjab province. In a sharp response, army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry warned, “Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered.”

As the region braces for possible fallout, India has reiterated that its actions are a direct response to terrorism and not aimed at escalating military conflict. Further official briefings on Operation Sindoor are expected later today.