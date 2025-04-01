‘I Will Be Going to India for Sure’: NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Confirms Her Visit To India

After an incredible 278-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore finally returned to Earth. On Tuesday, the two space travelers spoke openly to the media for the first time since their return, sharing insights about their journey, their first meal back home, and the much-discussed Boeing Starliner’s future.

After an incredible 278-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore finally returned to Earth. On Tuesday, the two space travelers spoke openly to the media for the first time since their return, sharing insights about their journey, their first meal back home, and the much-discussed Boeing Starliner’s future. Among the many topics they touched upon, Williams—whose father hails from India—spoke passionately about her connection to the country and confirmed that she would be visiting India soon.

A View Like No Other: India from Space

Williams, who has spent a total of 534 days in space over her career, shared her awe-inspiring perspective on India from orbit. She described the Himalayas as a breathtaking sight, revealing how she and her fellow astronauts captured stunning images of the snow-capped peaks.

“India is amazing,” she said. “Every time we went over the Himalayas, we got some incredible pics.” She also spoke about the topography of the world’s youngest mountain range, describing how it “happened like a ripple and flows down into India.”

Visiting India: A Promise She Plans to Keep

Williams has always embraced her Indian heritage, and when asked about her plans, she made it clear: “India is a wonderful democracy, a great country. I think I am going back to my father’s home country for sure.”

Her enthusiasm about visiting India sparked excitement among her Indian fans, many of whom admire her not just for her achievements in space but also for the pride she takes in her roots.

Williams and Wilmore’s mission wasn’t without challenges. Their return was delayed due to a thruster malfunction on Boeing’s Starliner, leading to widespread speculation that they were stranded in space. However, both astronauts dismissed these concerns outright, emphasizing that they never felt “stuck.”

Despite the delay, NASA remains optimistic about Starliner’s future, viewing the mission as a learning experience that will pave the way for improved space travel technology.

A Shoutout to India’s Space Programme

Williams also took a moment to praise India’s growing space program, acknowledging its remarkable achievements. She expressed her hope to meet Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is set to be part of India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission and will also fly into space aboard another private mission, Axiom-4.

With Williams confirming her visit to India, space enthusiasts and aspiring astronauts in the country eagerly await her arrival. Whether she is floating in zero gravity or standing firmly on Earth, her journey continues to inspire millions across the globe.