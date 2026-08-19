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Home > India News > “I Will Join Congress…” Ex-BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Sets 3 Conditions

“I Will Join Congress…” Ex-BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Sets 3 Conditions

Following his resignation from the BJP, Shehzad Poonawalla rules out a Congress entry unless Rahul, Sonia, and Priyanka Gandhi step down and the party apologizes for Jawaharlal Nehru's past actions.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 12:50 IST

Shehzad Poonawalla, who recently resigned from all positions in the BJP, has said he could consider joining the Congress but only if the party removes leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and apologises for what he described as Jawaharlal Nehru’s past actions. In his first interview after quitting the BJP, Poonawalla maintained that his ideological commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision remains unchanged. He said that, at present, he considers Modi the best leader and the BJP the best political party for India.

“Modi Is the Best Leader, BJP the Best Party”

Poonawalla insisted that his resignation should not be interpreted as a rejection of the political ideology he has followed in recent years. He said he remains committed to the Modi vision and continues to believe that the BJP is the strongest political option in the country at present. His comments come after his decision to step down from all positions in the party, prompting questions about his next political move.

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Congress Entry With Conditions

In an interview with NDTV, Poonawalla said that he would be willing to join the Congress only under conditions that would represent a fundamental change in the party’s leadership and political positioning. Among his conditions, he demanded the removal of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the party’s leadership and called for an apology over what he termed Nehru’s actions. His remarks effectively underline the ideological distance he believes still exists between himself and the Congress.

“Political Parties Do Not Pay Spokespersons”

Speaking about the practical reasons behind his decision, Poonawalla said political parties generally do not pay salaries to their spokespersons. He said he has financial responsibilities, including paying rent, and pointed out that the BJP does not provide him with a salary for his political role. “I need to pay the rent,” he said, explaining the financial considerations that also influenced his decision. “I Am Not Anyone’s Pet” Poonawalla also pushed back against the perception that politicians necessarily benefit financially or materially from their political associations. He said he was not anyone’s “pet” and suggested that many politicians fall into a pattern of accepting benefits while remaining politically aligned with those who provide them. His comments appear aimed at distinguishing his own decision from what he sees as a broader culture of political dependence.

What Next for Poonawalla?

For now, Poonawalla’s statements suggest that his departure from the BJP does not amount to a shift away from the Modi-led political vision. At the same time, his conditions for joining the Congress make an immediate move to the opposition party appear unlikely. His next political step will therefore be closely watched, particularly as he seeks to balance his stated ideological commitment to Modi with his decision to leave the BJP.

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“I Will Join Congress…” Ex-BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Sets 3 Conditions
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi removalShehzad Poonawalla BJP resignationShehzad Poonawalla Congress conditionsShehzad Poonawalla interviewShehzad Poonawalla Modi vision

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