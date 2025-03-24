‘I Will Not Reply’ Says DK Shivakumar On Karnataka Honeytrap Controversy

Asked whether the allegations were an embarrassment to the Congress government, he deflected the question, saying, "Ask the chief minister about this."

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has distanced himself from the growing controversy over claims that several state ministers and MLAs were targeted by a honeytrap racket. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Shivakumar said he would not comment on the issue and advised Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna to lodge a formal complaint.

The controversy erupted after Rajanna, during a Karnataka assembly session, claimed that at least 48 MLAs, across party lines, had been victims of honeytrap operations, which allegedly extend across the country. He further hinted that even Union ministers were caught in the scandal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DK Shivakumar’s Stand on the Controversy

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Karnataka Congress chief, stated that he had discussed the matter with Rajanna but refrained from revealing further details.

“I can’t explain what he told me. I asked him to lodge a complaint,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speculation is rife that Rajanna, along with Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, might visit Delhi to brief the Congress high command on the honeytrap issue. Meanwhile, Rajanna’s son, Rajendra, recently met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, adding fuel to the ongoing speculation.

When questioned about the meeting, Shivakumar dismissed the speculation, saying, “Anyone can meet anyone. Many MPs, MLAs, and people meet the chief minister and me.”

“Don’t ask me about that. I will not reply to anything concerning that issue,” Shivakumar refused to comment on honey trap controversy.

Congress Leadership Unmoved by Allegations

Shivakumar also denied reports that he was traveling to Delhi to discuss the controversy with party leaders.“I do not need to meet anyone regarding such false news,” he asserted.

Asked whether the allegations were an embarrassment to the Congress government, he deflected the question, saying, “Ask the chief minister about this.” As the honeytrap scandal continues to dominate Karnataka politics, pressure is mounting on the state government to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged racket.

ALSO READ: Hindi Was ‘Compulsory’ Third Language Under UPA Rule, Modi Gave Choice: BJP’s K Annamalai