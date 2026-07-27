‘I Won’t Delete The Post’: Why Aparajita Sarangi’s Daughter Took A Dig At ‘DP’s PA’

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi’s daughter Archita Sarangi has drawn attention after she publicly refused to remove an Instagram story about Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, even as her mother backed the former Education Minister. Archita had shared a news headline on Instagram soon after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down on Saturday afternoon. She later appeared to address a message to “DP’s PA”, suggesting that a request to remove the post could be made through her mother. Archita said she would not take it down. Her Instagram account was reportedly deactivated later.

“Also, to DP’s PA who is sure to text my mother asking me to delete my previous story (it has happened before) – don’t bother, I won’t delete. Jai Jagannath! Jai Hindi!,” Archita wrote. Her post led to speculation on social media that she was facing pressure to delete the earlier story, although the post itself did not establish that anyone had actually asked her to remove it.

Dharmendra Pradhan resignation creates contrasting reactions around BJP MP’s family

The episode came after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister amid the student agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over paper leaks. His resignation came hours before the scheduled third round of talks between the Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had spearheaded the protest.

Aparajita Sarangi, however, voiced strong support for Dharmendra Pradhan. As per reports, the BJP MP said he had accepted moral responsibility for the NEET paper leak and had shown courage by resigning. The minister, a BJP stalwart in Odisha, stepped down as the student agitation continued.

Dharmendra Pradhan cites youth, students and national unity in resignation post

Explaining his decision, Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X, “I hold deep respect for the aspirations, sentiments, and rightful expectations of the youth of this country. Realising the dreams of India’s young generation has been the moral resolve of our political and social life. I express my gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for the opportunity given to me to serve the nation under his visionary leadership.”

He further wrote, “Keeping in mind that anti-national forces should not take advantage of the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the unity of the nation remains intact, that the future of even a single student of India does not get entangled in legal complications, and that our children devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers – I have submitted my resignation to Hon’ble Prime Minister.”

Dharmendra Pradhan exit follows CJP demands over NEET protest

The CJP had put several demands before the Centre, including Rs 1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide after the paper was cancelled in May. It also wanted a government guarantee that students involved in the protest would not face legal action.

At a press conference on Saturday evening, the CJP appeared with Union ministers and said all its demands had been accepted. The group then called off its agitation.

Dharmendra Pradhan row comes amid Sarangi’s political journey

As per reports, Aparajita Sarangi was an IAS officer before entering politics. She won the 2024 general election from Bhubaneswar, defeating her BJD rival by more than 35,000 votes. The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and Archita’s Instagram post have since placed the family-linked social media episode alongside the wider political fallout from the NEET paper leak protests.

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