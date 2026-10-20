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Home > India News > IAF Chief AP Singh Flies Final Sortie in Kiran Aircraft

IAF Chief AP Singh Flies Final Sortie in Kiran Aircraft

The IAF chief undertook his first-ever flying sortie on 28 January 1984. More than four decades later, today's sortie in the Kiran brought his flying journey in the IAF full circle, symbolising the enduring bond between a pilot, his instructor and the skies that shape professional life.

The IAF chief undertook his first-ever flying sortie on 28 January 1984.
The IAF chief undertook his first-ever flying sortie on 28 January 1984.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 16:37 IST

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Tuesday completed his final flying sortie in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, HJT-16 Kiran Mk-1 trainer aircraft, and bringing a memorable chapter of his flying career to a close.
 
The 55 minute sortie from Airforce Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad, was special as Air Chief flew with his first flying instructor, Wing Commander V S Kochar (Retd), in aircraft. The occasion marked a poignant reunion between instructor and student, reconnecting the Air Chief with the beginnings of his flying journey in the Indian Air Force.
 
The IAF chief undertook his first-ever flying sortie on 28 January 1984. More than four decades later, today’s sortie in the Kiran brought his flying journey in the IAF full circle, symbolising the enduring bond between a pilot, his instructor and the skies that shape professional life.
 
The occasion was a tribute to the rich tradition of flying training in the Indian Air Force and to the invaluable role played by flying instructors in nurturing generations of air warriors. The instructors remain mentors throughout the life of the aircrew.
 
The return to the Kiran, an iconic trainer aircraft associated with the training of IAF pilots, added special significance to the sortie.
 
The presence of Wg Cdr V S Kochar (Retd), who had guided the CAS during his earliest flying days, made the occasion especially meaningful, bringing together memories of the CAS’s first flight and the culmination of his flying journey in IAF aircraft.
 
With this sortie, the CAS concluded a distinguished chapter of flying, carrying forward the experience, discipline and commitment that have defined his association with the Indian Air Force.
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IAF Chief AP Singh Flies Final Sortie in Kiran Aircraft

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IAF Chief AP Singh Flies Final Sortie in Kiran Aircraft

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IAF Chief AP Singh Flies Final Sortie in Kiran Aircraft
IAF Chief AP Singh Flies Final Sortie in Kiran Aircraft
IAF Chief AP Singh Flies Final Sortie in Kiran Aircraft
IAF Chief AP Singh Flies Final Sortie in Kiran Aircraft
IAF Chief AP Singh Flies Final Sortie in Kiran Aircraft

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